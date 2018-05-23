First Look: 2019 Honda CRF Motocross, XC, Off-Road, and Dual Sport

Vital MX: Honda has gone huge for 2019! Unveiling three new models with a dual sport CRF450L, a CRF250RX, and the CRF450R Works Edition. Beyond that, they updated the long-in-the-tooth CRF450X and some solid updates to the CRF450R, CRF250R, and CRF450RX. Scroll below for all the details.

Honda Broadens CRF Lineup with Expansive New-Model Launch

Largest performance off-road release yet includes new models for diverse applications

IRVINE, Calif. (May 23, 2018) – During a recent “CRF Collective” unveiling ceremony at Fox Racing headquarters, Honda announced its most far-reaching range of performance off-road models ever, expanding the group by three and significantly improving the four returning models. Leveraging the brand’s unparalleled experience in the manufacture of dirt bikes, Honda’s performance off-road lineup now includes CRF machines for riding applications including motocross, closed-course off-road, pure off-road, and even dual sport.

All seven models are based on the platforms of Honda’s revolutionary motocrossers, the CRF450R and CRF250R. Those two machines return for 2019 but with important updates, as does the closed-course off-road CRF450RX. In addition, Honda is offering a factory-replica version of its full-size motocrosser called the CRF450RWE (“Works Edition”). The trail-ready CRF450X is entirely new for 2019, and it’s joined by a road-legal CRF450L that enables customers to connect trails via asphalt. Finally, Honda is also introducing an all-new CRF250RX closed-course off-road machine.

“Honda’s history in off-road is something we’re very proud of, from the ’70s-era Elsinores, through the XRs of the ’80s and ’90s, to the post-millennial CRF models,” said Lee Edmunds, American Honda’s Manager of Motorcycle Marketing Communications. “For 2019, it’s exciting to build on that reputation with the most expansive lineup of CRF performance off-road models ever offered, and to reach a wide range of enthusiasts through motorcycles that are tailored to an equally diverse spectrum of riding environments. With this new lineup, there really is a CRF off-road performance machine for everyone.”

2019 Honda CRF450L

The trails are calling, and the all-new road-legal CRF450L answers, expanding customers’ off-road possibilities by enabling access to the best riding trails, even when that means connecting them via asphalt roads. Street legality is achieved via features like LED lighting, mirrors, and a dedicated exhaust system. Equally at home in the woods or desert, the CRF450L has a wide-ratio six-speed transmission for maximum adaptability, while a lightweight, 2.0-gallon tank offers great range. Compared to the CRF450R motocrosser, crank mass is up for tractability in technical conditions, where a large-capacity radiator keeps things cool.

CRF450L Key Features

Lightweight, 2.0-gallon titanium fuel tank for long range

Riding time maximized by lightweight, compact LED lighting system, featuring headlight with high-intensity projection for illuminating broad area

Rear-view mirrors

Lightweight lithium-ion battery with increased capacity compared to CRF450R, to power electrical components

Lightweight, compact digital meter with black characters on a white liquid-crystal background is easily legible while riding

Engine/Drivetrain

449.7cc Unicam® engine specially tailored for trail-to-trail riding

Finger rocker arm contributes to compact layout while using dedicated design to attain off-road-specific power characteristics. DLC surface treatment reduces friction

Dedicated valve timing for smooth power delivery in technical riding

High crank inertia (up 12% over CRF450R) for tractable power delivery in technical terrain

12.0:1 compression ratio

New piston with three-ring design

Wide-ratio six-speed transmission is ready for a wide variety of off-road terrain or road going

Special clutch design enables light lever pull. Primary damper mechanism with friction springs suppresses engine torque fluctuations, ensuring smooth running

Large-capacity radiators with high heat-exchange efficiency for strong performance in demanding off-road conditions

Electric fan and thermostat control engine temperature in brutal conditions

ECU with dedicated settings

Noise emissions minimized via covers on the left and right crank cases

Powerful AC generator for street-legal lighting

Air cleaner box

Dedicated single-muffler exhaust system provides great sound while meeting emissions requirements

Chassis/Suspension

Aluminum twin-spar frame designed for nimble-yet-stable handling on trails

Subframe designed to ensure optimum rigidity balance appropriate for carrying tools

49mm Showa fork with dedicated settings for trail-to-trail riding

Shock based on that of the CRF450R but with dedicated settings and link ratio for off-road riding

Front brake uses design from CRF450R, but with better fade resistance thanks to thicker discs and large-capacity reservoir

Endless sealed chain withstands the elements

Front and rear sprockets, produced in durable steel material, feature damper system for smooth, quiet running

Urethane injection in swingarm to reduce road noise

Fuel tank cap with a cut-off valve prevents fuel from flowing out of tank if the bike is on its side

LED turn signals with flexible mounts for durability

Easily accessible electronic component box on left side of the frame

Black 7/8” Renthal handlebar with red pad

Compact, lightweight handlebar switches

In-mold graphics are resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion

IRC GP-21F/GP-22R tires provide great balance of on- and off-road performance

Black rims for strong presence

Specifications

Engine Type: 449.7cc liquid-cooled 10 degree single-cylinder four-stroke

Valve Train: Unicam® OHC, four-valve

Bore x Stroke: 96.0mm x 62.1mm

Compression Ratio: 12.0:1

Induction: Programmed fuel-injection system (PGM-FI); 46mm throttle bore

Ignition: Full transistorized

Starter: Push-button electric starter

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed return; manual

Clutch: Multiplate wet (6 springs)

Final Drive: #520 sealed chain

Front Suspension: 49mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring fork

Rear Suspension: Pro-Link system; fully adjustable Showa single shock

Front Brake: 2-piston caliper hydraulic; single 260mm disc

Rear Brake: 1-piston caliper hydraulic; single 240mm disc

Front Tire: Dunlop Geomax AT81 80/100-21 w/ tube

Rear Tire: Dunlop Geomax AT81 120/80-18 w/ tube

Rake (Caster Angle): 28°20’

Trail: 116mm (4.6 in.)

Length: 85.9 in.

Width: 32.6 in.

Height: 50.0 in.

Ground Clearance: 12.4 in.

Seat Height: 37.1 in.

Wheelbase: 58.9 in.

Fuel Capacity: 2.01 gal.

Color: Red

Target Price: $10,399

*Curb Weight: 289 lbs.

Availability: September

*Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel - ready to ride

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf450L.aspx

2019 Honda CRF450RWE

For the 2019 model year, you don’t have to be Ken Roczen to enjoy a CRF450R with factory enhancements, as the new CRF450RWE features a number of upgrades based on the bikes in the Team Honda HRC race shop. Rocketing to the top step of the podium through the use of a specially designed cylinder head with hand-polished ports, Yoshimura titanium slip-on muffler, and special ECU settings, this new model offers increased low- and mid-range torque. It also features the same graphics as Roczen’s No. 94 race bike, including a Throttle Jockey factory seat cover. Upgraded black D.I.D LT-X rims are included, along with black triple clamps and a gold RK chain. Titanium nitride-coated fork legs and an updated, titanium nitride-coated shock shaft increase traction and bump absorption.

CRF450RWE Key Features

Unique cylinder head with factory hand-polished ports improves torque feeling from low- to midrange, especially between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm, for even quicker lap times

Yoshimura slip-on muffler with titanium body and pipes, plus carbon fiber tail caps, exclusively designed for the CRF450RWE

ECU settings optimize performance advantages of the Yoshimura exhaust and cylinder-head updates

HRC launch control with special settings influenced by Ken Roczen

Kashima fork-tube coating reduces friction and improves handling performance. Developed by Miyaki Company of Japan, Kashima coating is a special treatment for hard-anodized finishes that fills the micro-pores on the surface of hard-anodized aluminum for better lubrication and reduced stiction

Titanium nitride coating on fork legs enhances suspension feel

Shock shaft processed with Super Finisher and coated with titanium nitride for superior performance

Stronger D.I.D LT-X black rims with special laser-engraved logo

High-performance gold RK chain

Throttle Jockey factory Team Honda HRC graphics and seat cover for premium look and enhanced grip during acceleration

Top and bottom triple clamps in black complement high-end look

Engine/Drivetrain

449cc single-cylinder engine with Unicam® cylinder head, downdraft intake tract, and electric start offer unparalleled “Absolute Holeshot” performance

Updated cylinder-head design, with changes near the exhaust ports, achieves improved exhaust efficiency and contributes to increased power across the rev range

Revised clutch lifter and pressure plate allow optimum oil supply to clutch plates and friction discs, resulting in enhanced durability

New scavenge-pump design features two 12mm pumps, up from a single 16mm pump, for increased lubrication and reduced friction in the engine, improving peak performance and enhancing over-rev characteristics

All-new piston oil jet uses five nozzle holes and a refined pattern to improve cooling efficiency and reduce knocking, enabling a precise ignition-timing setting for optimum power delivery

Shift sensor adopted to establish an ignition map for each gear, enabling optimum running

Utilizing the space gained by eliminating the kick starter, a new exhaust features a larger pipe diameter and optimized design at the branching location for increased power. Previously 31.8mm, the right and left pipes are now 35mm and 43mm, respectively. In addition, total tube length (from exhaust port to muffler end) is up 98mm on the right and 187mm on the left.

Selectable HRC launch control provides a steady stream of torque for excellent performance on race starts

Updated Standard, Smooth, and Aggressive riding modes enable easy tuning depending on rider skill or conditions

Chassis/Suspension

Optimized frame for improved traction and cornering feel, as well as reduced weight

Swingarm is redesigned to be lighter and have appropriate rigidity, endowing the 2019 CRF450R with great handling and traction

Fork uses revised settings and low-friction oil for improved performance and handling

Revised shock linkage works with all-new swingarm to provide optimum performance over bumps

Mimicking the race team’s setup, a new, lighter front brake caliper uses a pair of 30mm and 27mm pistons, versus identical 27mm pistons, for added braking performance

Updated front brake hose has reduced expansion for more precise braking

Top triple clamp has two handlebar-clamp locations for moving the handlebar back and forth by 26mm. With reversible handlebar clamp enabling an additional 10mm of adjustment from the base position, there are a total of four different handlebar positions

New black Renthal Fatbar handlebar is positioned 15mm lower than in 2018 for a more active riding position, while also contributing to light steering feel

Newly shaped footpegs are 20% lighter and shed mud more easily, giving the rider great feel and confidence in all riding conditions

Lightweight, compact 1.66 gallon titanium tank keeps weight to a minimum

Redesigned fork protectors have improved coverage

Black rims deliver a strong presence on and off the track

Minimal lines and gaps in the plastic panels result in a smooth surface, facilitating riding-position changes

New front number plate design accommodates handlebar in any of the four available positions

In-mold graphics are durable and resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion

Dunlop Geomax MX3S tires offer excellent grip

Specifications

Engine Type: 449.7cc liquid-cooled 10o single-cylinder four-stroke

Valve Train: Unicam® OHC, four-valve; 10.0mm intake, steel; 8.8mm exhaust, steel

Bore x Stroke: 96.0mm x 62.1mm

Compression Ratio: 13.5:1

Induction: Programmed fuel-injection system (PGM-FI); 46mm throttle bore

Ignition: Full transistorized

Starter: Push-button electric starter

Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed return; manual

Clutch: Multiplate wet (6 springs)

Final Drive: #520 RK gold chain; 13T/49T

Front Suspension: 49mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring fork; nitride coating on fork legs

Rear Suspension: Pro-Link system; fully adjustable Showa single shock; titanium coating on shock

Front Brake: 2-piston caliper (30mm, 27mm) hydraulic; single 260mm disc

Rear Brake: 1-piston caliper hydraulic; single 240mm disc

Front Tire: Dunlop Geomax MX3S 80/100-21 w/ tube

Rear Tire: Dunlop Geomax MX3S 120/80-19 w/ tube

Rake (Caster Angle): 27°22’

Trail: 116mm (4.6 in.)

Length: 85.9 in.

Width: 32.6 in.

Height: 49.6 in.

Ground Clearance: 12.9 in.

Seat Height: 37.8 in.

Wheelbase: 58.4 in.

Fuel Capacity: 1.66 gal.

Color: Red

*Curb Weight: 247 lbs.

Price: $11,499

Availability: August

*Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf450r.aspx

2019 Honda CRF450R

Already the industry’s top-selling motocrosser and the winner of the 2018 Daytona Supercross at the hands of MotoConcept’s Justin Brayton, the CRF450R receives a number of important updates for 2019. Better engine performance is achieved through a new combustion-chamber shape, as well as improved over-rev characteristics through a refined oil-management system. The frame and swingarm have been revised for optimized rigidity and weight reduction, while the braking system has been updated with a lightweight front brake caliper featuring a large-piston design. As a result of the weight-saving measures, the CRF450R is 1.76 lbs. lighter than its predecessor. For added performance and increased comfort, the 2019 model features new ECU settings, HRC launch control, a Renthal Fatbar® handlebar and adjustable handlebar position. Black rims and redesigned fork protectors are also new. This is how you convert the “Absolute Holeshot” into moto wins.

Engine/Drivetrain

449cc single-cylinder engine with Unicam® cylinder head, downdraft intake tract, and electric start offer unparalleled “Absolute Holeshot” performance

Updated cylinder-head design, with changes near the exhaust ports, achieves improved exhaust efficiency and contributes to increased power across the rev range

Revised clutch lifter and pressure plate allow optimum oil supply to clutch plates and friction discs, resulting in enhanced durability

New scavenge-pump design features two 12mm pumps, up from a single 16mm pump, for increased lubrication and reduced friction in the engine, improving peak performance and enhancing over-rev characteristics

All-new piston oil jet uses five nozzle holes and a refined pattern to improve cooling efficiency and reduce knocking, enabling a precise ignition-timing setting for optimum power delivery

Shift sensor adopted to establish an ignition map for each gear, enabling optimum running

Utilizing the space gained by eliminating the kick starter, a new exhaust features a larger pipe diameter and optimized design at the branching location for increased power. Previously 31.8mm, the right and left pipes are now 35mm and 43mm, respectively. In addition, total tube length (from exhaust port to muffler end) is up 98mm on the right and 187mm on the left.

Selectable HRC launch control provides a steady stream of torque for excellent performance on race starts

Updated Standard, Smooth, and Aggressive riding modes enable easy tuning depending on rider skill or conditions

Chassis/Suspension

Optimized frame for improved traction and cornering feel, as well as reduced weight

Swingarm is redesigned to be lighter and have appropriate rigidity, endowing the 2019 CRF450R with great handling and traction

Fork uses revised settings and low-friction oil for improved performance and handling

Revised shock linkage works with all-new swingarm to provide optimum performance over bumps

Mimicking the race team’s setup, a new, lighter front brake caliper uses a pair of 30mm and 27mm pistons, versus identical 27mm pistons, for added braking performance

Updated front brake hose has reduced expansion for more precise braking

Top triple clamp has two handlebar-clamp locations for moving the handlebar back and forth by 26mm. With reversible handlebar clamp enabling an additional 10mm of adjustment from the base position, there are a total of four different handlebar positions

New black Renthal Fatbar handlebar is positioned 15mm lower than in 2018 for a more active riding position, while also contributing to light steering feel

Newly shaped footpegs are 20% lighter and shed mud more easily, giving the rider great feel and confidence in all riding conditions

Lightweight, compact 1.66 gallon titanium tank keeps weight to a minimum

Redesigned fork protectors have improved coverage

Black rims deliver a strong presence on and off the track

Minimal lines and gaps in the plastic panels result in a smooth surface, facilitating riding-position changes

New front number plate design accommodates handlebar in any of the four available positions

In-mold graphics are durable and resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion

Dunlop Geomax MX3S tires offer excellent grip

Specifications

Engine Type: 449.7cc liquid-cooled 10 degree single-cylinder four-stroke

Valve Train: Unicam® OHC, four-valve; 10.0mm intake, steel; 8.8mm exhaust, steel

Bore x Stroke: 96.0mm x 62.1mm

Compression Ratio: 13.5:1

Induction: Programmed fuel-injection system (PGM-FI); 46mm throttle bore

Ignition: Full transistorized

Starter: Push-button electric starter

Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed return; manual

Clutch: Multiplate wet (6 springs)

Final Drive: #520 chain; 13T/49T

Front Suspension: 49mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring fork

Rear Suspension: Pro-Link system; fully adjustable Showa single shock

Front Brake: 2-piston caliper (30mm, 27mm) hydraulic; single 260mm disc

Rear Brake: 1-piston caliper hydraulic; single 240mm disc

Front Tire: Dunlop Geomax MX3S 80/100-21 w/ tube

Rear Tire: Dunlop Geomax MX3S 120/80-19 w/ tube

Rake (Caster Angle): 27°22’

Trail: 116mm (4.6 in.)

Length: 85.9 in.

Width: 32.6 in.

Height: 49.6 in.

Ground Clearance: 12.9 in.

Seat Height: 37.8 in.

Wheelbase: 58.4 in.

Fuel Capacity: 1.66 gal.

Color: Red

*Curb Weight: 247 lbs.

Price: $9,299

Availability: August

*Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf450r.aspx

2019 Honda CRF450X

Having featured heavily in Honda-mounted teams winning 20 of the last 21 Baja 1000s, the CRF450X gets a complete overhaul for 2019, based on the modern CRF platform but with off-road-appropriate features. A true off-road machine that’s ready for racing or trail riding, this model features a headlight, taillight, and side stand, as well as an 18” rear wheel and lightweight 2.0-gallon fuel tank. For maximum versatility in challenging terrain, the CRF450X also features a 49mm Showa fork with dedicated settings, wide-ratio six-speed transmission, and higher crank mass than the CRF450R.

Key Features

Lightweight, 2.0 gallon titanium fuel tank offers good range

Aluminum sidestand facilitates trailside stops

18-inch rear wheel enables tall tire sidewall for optimum traction in technical conditions

Lightweight, compact digital meter with black characters on a white liquid-crystal background is easily legible while riding

Off-road-ready, emissions-compliant muffler with spark arrestor

Endless sealed chain withstands the elements

Lightweight, compact halogen headlight and LED taillight extend riding time

Engine/Drivetrain

449.7cc Unicam® engine specially tailored for off-road riding

Finger rocker arm contributes to compact layout, while its dedicated design attains off-road-appropriate power characteristics. DLC surface treatment reduces friction

Dedicated valve timing for smooth power delivery in technical riding

High crank inertia (up 12% over CRF450R) for tractable power delivery in technical terrain

12.0:1 compression ratio

New piston with three-ring design

Wide-ratio six-speed transmission is ready for a wide variety of off-road terrain. Construction from high-strength material ensures durability in demanding conditions

Special clutch design enables light lever pull. Primary damper mechanism with friction springs suppresses engine torque fluctuations for smooth running

Large-capacity radiators with high heat-exchange efficiency for strong performance in demanding off-road conditions

ECU with dedicated settings

Specially developed exhaust system with optimized pipe length and diameter for excellent responsiveness at low rpm

Chassis/Suspension

Aluminum twin-spar frame designed for nimble yet stable handling on trails

Subframe designed for optimum rigidity during off-road riding

49mm Showa fork with dedicated settings for challenging terrain

CRF450R-inspired front brake but with dedicated master cylinder and hose for off-road-appropriate braking performance

Lightweight lithium-ion battery with increased capacity compared to CRF450R, to power lighting

Front and rear sprockets feature damper system for smooth, quiet running

Fuel-tank cap with cut-off valve prevents fuel from flowing out of tank if the bike is on its side

Easily accessible electronic component box on left side of frame

Gray metallic Renthal handlebar with red pad

Compact, lightweight handlebar switches

In-mold graphics last long and are resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion

Fork protectors are shaped to prevent damage in off-road riding

Dunlop MX52 tires provide excellent traction and feel in wide range of conditions

Specifications

Engine Type: 449.7cc liquid-cooled 10 degree single-cylinder four-stroke

Valve Train: Unicam® OHC, four-valve

Bore x Stroke: 96.0mm x 62.1mm

Compression: 12.0:1

Induction: Programmed fuel-injection system (PGM-FI); 46mm throttle bore

Ignition: Full transistorized

Starter: Push-button electric starter

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed return; manual

Clutch: Multiplate wet (6 springs)

Final Drive: #520 sealed chain

Front Suspension: 49mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring fork

Rear Suspension: Pro-Link system; fully adjustable Showa single shock

Front Brake: 2-piston hydraulic; single 260mm disc

Rear Brake: 1-piston hydraulic; single 240mm disc

Front Tire: Dunlop Geomax AT81 80/100-21 w/ tube

Rear Tire: Geomax AT81 110/100-18 w/ tube

Rake (Caster Angle): 28°06’

Trail: 116mm (4.6 in.)

Length: 85.9 in.

Width: 32.6 in.

Height: 50.1 in.

Ground Clearance: 12.7 in.

Seat Height: 37.4 in.

Wheelbase: 58.8 in.

Fuel Capacity: 2.01 gal.

Color: Red

Curb Weight: 275 lbs.*

Target Price: $9,799

Availability: October

*Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf450X.aspx

2019 Honda CRF450RX

Currently campaigned by JCR Honda’s Trevor Bollinger and Trevor Stewart in GNCC and WORCS competition, respectively, the CRF450RX inherits the same performance-enhancing features of the 2019 CRF450R, including an updated cylinder head and refined oil-management system, while still featuring off-road-specific features like a 2.2-gallon resin fuel tank, 18-inch rear wheel, and aluminum side stand. Suspension is specially tailored to the CRF450RX and uses low-friction fork oil. For added performance and increased comfort, the 2019 model features new ECU settings, HRC launch control, a Renthal Fatbar handlebar, and adjustable handlebar position. Black rims and redesigned fork protectors are also new.

CRF450RX Key Points

Large-capacity, 2.25 gallon resin fuel tank for completing long closed-course off-road loops

18-inch rear wheel to enable taller tire sidewalls for improved traction in technical conditions

Side stand

Sealed drive chain to withstand the elements

Suspension with settings dedicated to closed-course off-road use

Engine/Drivetrain

449cc single-cylinder engine with Unicam® cylinder head, downdraft intake tract, and electric start

Updated cylinder head design, with specific changes near the exhaust ports, achieves improved exhaust efficiency and contributes to increased power across the rev range

Revised clutch lifter and pressure plate allows optimum oil supply to clutch plates and friction discs, resulting in enhanced durability

New scavenge pump design features two 12mm pumps, up from a single 16mm pump, for increased lubrication and reduced friction inside the engine, improving peak performance and enhancing over-rev characteristics

All-new piston oil jet uses five nozzle holes and a refined pattern to improve cooling efficiency and reduce knocking

Shift sensor adopted to establish an ignition map for each gear, enabling optimum running

Exclusive ignition timing settings for ideal engine performance and rideability in off-road situations

Utilizing the space gained by eliminating the kick starter and using a compact electric starter, a new exhaust features a larger pipe diameter and optimized design at the branching location for increased power. Previously 31.8mm, the right and left pipes are now 35mm and 43mm, respectively. In addition, the total tube length (from exhaust port to muffler end) is up 98mm on the right and 187mm on the left.

Selectable HRC launch control offers riders great start performance in closed-course off-road race situations

Updated Standard, Smooth and Aggressive riding modes enable easy tuning depending on rider preference or conditions

Chassis/Suspension

Optimized frame for improved traction and cornering feel, as well as reduced weight

Swingarm is redesigned to be lighter and have appropriate rigidity, endowing the 2019 CRF450RX with great handling and traction

Specially tuned Showa 49mm fork uses low-friction oil for optimum feel

Rear suspension uses dedicated-rate, 52 N/mm spring for enhanced comfort and performance in closed-course off-road races

Revised shock linkage works with all-new swingarm to provide optimum performance over bumps

Forged aluminum side stand is designed to be lightweight yet strong, with a new design to accommodate changes to the 2019 model-year swingarm

New, lighter front brake caliper uses a pair of 30mm and 27mm pistons, versus identical 27mm pistons, for added braking performance

Updated front brake hose has reduced expansion for more precise braking

Top triple clamp features two handlebar-holder locations for moving the handlebar back and forth by 26mm, ensuring rider comfort. When handlebar holder is turned 180 degrees, the handlebar can be moved an additional 10mm from the base position, resulting in four total unique riding positions.

New Renthal Fatbar® handlebar is positioned 15mm lower than in 2018 for a more active riding position, while also contributing to lightweight steering system

Newly shaped footpegs are 20% lighter and shed mud more easily, giving the rider great feel and confidence in challenging riding conditions

2.2 gallon resin fuel tank is durable and offers optimum range for long closed-course off-road races

Redesigned fork protectors offer improved coverage

Black rims offer strong presence, parked in the pits or out on the trail

In-mold graphics last long and are resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion

Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires provide optimum feel and traction in challenging riding conditions

Specifications

Engine Type: 449.7cc liquid-cooled 10 degree single-cylinder four-stroke

Valve Train: Unicam® OHC, four-valve; 10.0mm intake, steel; 8.8mm exhaust, steel

Bore x Stroke: 96.0mm x 62.1mm

Compression Ratio: 13.5:1

Induction: Programmed fuel-injection system (PGM-FI); 46mm throttle bore

Ignition: Full transistorized

Starter: Push-button electric starter

Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed return; manual

Clutch: Multiplate wet (6 springs)

Final Drive: #520 sealed chain; 13T/50T

Front Suspension: 49mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring forks

Rear Suspension: Pro-Link system; fully adjustable Showa single shock

Front Brakes: 2-piston caliper (30mm, 27mm) hydraulic; single 260mm disc

Rear Brakes: 1-piston caliper hydraulic; single 240mm disc

Front Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81 90/90-21 w/ tube

Rear Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81 120/90-18 w/ tube

Rake: (Caser Angle): 27°25’

Trail: 116mm (4.6 in.)

Length: 85.6 in.

Width: 32.6 in.

Height: 49.6 in.

Ground Clearance: 12.9 in.

Seat Height: 37.8 in.

Wheelbase: 58.2 in.

Fuel Capacity: 2.25 gal.

Color: Red

Curb Weight* 255 lbs.

Price: $9,599

Availability: September

*Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride

More info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf450rx.aspx

2019 Honda CRF250RX

Based on Honda’s successful 250cc motocrosser, the all-new CRF250RX joins the CRF450RX as a weapon for closed-course off-road competitions throughout America. Equipped with a larger-capacity, 2.2-gallon resin fuel tank, 18-inch rear wheel, and aluminum side stand, the RX makes quick work of challenging situations, its dedicated suspension and ECU settings helping the rider work through even the toughest trail sections. As with the CRF250R, HRC launch control, a Renthal Fatbar handlebar, and black rims are standard.

CRF250RX Key Features

Large-capacity, 2.2 gallon resin fuel tank for completing long closed-course off-road loops

18-inch rear wheel to enable taller tire sidewalls for improved traction in technical conditions

Forged aluminum sidestand is designed to be lightweight yet strong

Sealed drive chain to withstand the elements

Suspension with settings dedicated to closed-course off-road use

Engine/Drivetrain

High-performance, 249cc single-cylinder engine with dual-overhead-cam design and high rev limit, offering great performance

Finger rocker arm with Diamond Like Coating (DLC) maximizes valve lift while retaining a low engine height

Downdraft intake layout produces strong power and enables great throttle response by reducing resistance, thereby improving air-charging efficiency

Dual exhaust ports enable ideal air-charging efficiency

Cam profile, which is based on feedback on the CRF250R used by the Team HRC factory MX2 race team, provides strong off-corner acceleration

Intake- and exhaust-port geometry provides strong low-rpm engine power while also maintaining stellar top-end performance

44mm throttle body offers ideal low-rpm intake airflow for strong corner-exit performance

Honda’s piston oil jet with five nozzle holes provides superior piston-cooling efficiency and reduced knocking, enabling a precise ignition-timing setting for optimum power delivery

Lightweight AC generator keeps weight to a minimum and minimizes friction losses

Electric-start standard for easy, fast engine startup

Easily selectable Standard, Smooth, and Aggressive riding modes enable easy tuning depending on rider preference or course conditions

Selectable HRC launch control provides a steady stream of torque for excellent performance on race starts

Exclusive ECU settings for ideal engine performance and rideability in off-road situations

Chassis/Suspension

Lightweight aluminum frame with tapered main spars provides great rider feedback

Low center of gravity reduces front-end lift for strong acceleration

Renthal Fatbar® handlebar reduces steering-system weight, and flexes for comfort

Top triple clamp features two handlebar-holder locations for moving the handlebar rearward and forward by 26mm, ensuring rider comfort. When holder is turned 180 degrees, the handlebar can be moved an additional 10mm from the base position, resulting in four total unique handlebar positions

Newly shaped footpegs are 20% lighter and shed mud more easily, giving the rider great feel and confidence in all riding conditions

Engine guard allows excellent airflow, boosting engine-cooling performance

49mm Showa SPG coil-spring fork with dedicated settings for ideal handling and comfort in technical conditions experienced in off-road racing

Fork protectors have outstanding coverage for protection in off-road conditions

Black rims offer strong presence parked in the pits or out on the trail

Lightweight front-brake caliper uses pistons of different diameters (30mm and 27mm) for strong braking performance

Front-brake hose resists expansion for precise braking

Smooth bodywork layout eases rider movement

In-mold graphics are durable and resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion

Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires provide optimum feel and traction in challenging riding conditions

Specifications

Engine Type: 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke

Valve Train: DOHC, four-valve; 33mm intake, titanium; 26mm exhaust, titanium

Bore x Stroke: 70.9mm x 50.9mm

Compression Ratio: 13.9:1

Induction: Programmed fuel-injection system (PGM-FI); 44mm throttle bore

Ignition: Full transistorized

Starter: Push-button electric starter

Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed return; manual

Clutch: Multiplate wet (5 springs)

Final Drive: #520 sealed chain; 13T/48T

Front Suspension: 49mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring fork

Rear Suspension: Pro-Link system; fully adjustable Showa single shock

Front Brake: 2-piston caliper (30mm, 27mm) hydraulic; single 260mm disc

Rear Brake: 1-piston caliper hydraulic; single 240mm disc

Front Tire: Dunlop Geomax AT81 80/100-21 w/ tube

Rear Tire: Dunlop Geomax AT81 110/100-18 w/ tube

Rake (Caster Angle): 27°18’

Trail: 115mm (4.5 in.)

Length: 86.0 in.

Width: 32.6 in.

Height: 49.7 in.

Ground Clearance: 13.0 in.

Seat Height: 37.8 in.

Wheelbase: 58.5 in.

Fuel Capacity: 2.25 gal.

Color: Red

Curb Weight*

Target Price: $8,299

*Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel - ready to ride

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf250rx.aspx

2019 Honda CRF250R

Newly introduced in 2018, the CRF250R has seen the GEICO Honda and TiLube Honda teams earn multiple wins in AMA Supercross and Arenacross competition, respectively, while also achieving success in amateur national races. For 2019, the model is revised with increased low-to-midrange engine performance for improved corner exiting. Inspired by the factory version, the Double Overhead Cam engine features updated cam profiles and intake- and exhaust-port profiles, a 50mm shorter right exhaust pipe, and a 2mm smaller throttle body. Riders can select from three engine modes for ideal performance depending on conditions, while HRC launch control has been adopted for improved race-start performance. A Renthal Fatbar handlebar sits in a four-position-adjustable top clamp, while the braking system has been updated with a lighter, CRF450R-inspired caliper with larger piston for optimum braking performance. Black rims are standard.

2019 Updates

New cam profile based on feedback from the Team HRC factory MX2 race team provides strong off-corner acceleration

New intake- and exhaust-port geometry improves low rpm engine power while also maintaining the CRF250R’s top-end performance

New 44mm throttle body improves low-rpm intake airflow compared to previous 46mm version, for improved corner-exit performance

All-new piston oil jet uses five nozzle holes instead of four, for improved piston-cooling efficiency and reduced knocking, enabling a precise ignition-timing setting for optimum power delivery

Right-side exhaust pipe shortened 50mm for excellent high-rpm power

All-new AC generator reduces weight and friction losses

Renthal Fatbar® reduces weight of the steering system, and flexes for optimal comfort

Top triple clamp features two handlebar-holder locations for moving the handlebar rearward and forward by 26mm, ensuring rider comfort. When holder is turned 180 degrees, the handlebar can be moved an additional 10mm from the base position, resulting in four total unique riding positions

New engine guard allows increased airflow, improving engine-cooling performance

Redesigned fork protectors offer improved coverage

Black rims deliver a strong presence on and off the track

New, lighter front-brake caliper now uses pistons of different diameters (30mm and 27mm) for strong braking performance

Updated front brake hose has reduced expansion for more precise braking

Newly shaped footpegs are 20% lighter and shed mud more easily, giving the rider great feel and confidence in all riding conditions

Engine/Drivetrain

High-performance, 249cc single-cylinder engine with dual-overhead-cam design and high rev limit, offering great performance

Finger rocker arm with Diamond Like Coating (DLC) maximizes valve lift while retaining a low engine height

Downdraft intake layout produces strong power and enables great throttle response by reducing resistance, thereby improving air-charging efficiency

Dual exhaust ports enable ideal air-charging efficiency

Electric-start standard for easy, fast engine startup

Easily selectable Standard, Smooth, and Aggressive riding modes enable easy tuning depending on rider preference or course conditions

Selectable HRC launch control provides a steady stream of torque for excellent performance on race starts

Chassis/Suspension

Lightweight aluminum frame with tapered main spars provides great rider feedback

Low center of gravity reduces front-end lift for strong acceleration performance

Lightweight and compact 1.66 gallon titanium tank keeps weight to a minimum

Smooth bodywork layout eases rider movement

In-mold graphics are durable and resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion

Geomax MX3S tires for superior bump absorption and grip in wide variety of conditions

Specifications

Type: 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke

Valve Train: DOHC, four-valve; 33mm intake, titanium; 26mm exhaust, titanium

Bore x Stroke: 70.9mm x 50.9mm Compression Ratio: 13.9:1 Induction: Programmed fuel-injection system (PGM-FI); 44mm throttle bore

Ignition: Full transistorized

Starter: Push-button electric starter

Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed return; manual

Clutch: Multiplate wet (5 springs)

Final Drive: #520 chain; 13T/48T

Front Suspension: 49mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring fork; 12.0 in. travel

Rear Suspension: Pro-Link system; fully adjustable Showa single shock; 12.4 in. travel

Front Brake: 2-piston caliper (30mm, 27mm) hydraulic; single 260mm disc

Rear Brake: 1-piston caliper hydraulic; single 240mm disc

Front Tire: Dunlop Geomax MX3S 80/100-21 w/ tube

Rear Tire: Dunlop Geomax MX3S 100/90-19 w/ tube

Rake (Caster Angle): 27°22’

Trail: 116mm (4.6 in.)

Length: 85.9 in.

Width: 32.5 in.

Height: 50.2 in.

Ground Clearance: 12.9 in.

Seat Height: 37.8 in.

Wheelbase: 58.3 in.

Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gal.

Color: Red

*Curb Weight: 237 lbs.

Target Price: $7,999

Availability: September

*Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf250r.aspx

2019 Honda CRF150R / CRF150RB

Raced by Amsoil Honda hotshot Hunter Yoder on the amateur national circuit, Honda’s smallest motocross machine returns for 2019, featuring a Unicam four-stroke engine that offers a spread of ample, useable power and torque across the rev range. Suspension duties are handled by Showa, with a 37mm inverted fork and Pro-Link rear link system. In addition to the standard version, Honda offers the CRF150RB, which features larger wheels, a taller seat, a longer swingarm, and more rear-suspension travel.

Color: Red

Target Price

CRF150R: $5,099

CRF150RB: $5,399

Availability: August

Info: http://powersports.honda.com/2019/crf150r.aspx