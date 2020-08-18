Electric Yamaha Dirt Bike Under Development

Vital MX: We know that the KTM Group has been working on e-mobility for a while, and last year we saw an electric Honda motocross bike being tested in Japan. Now, Yamaha Motor Europe is working with a handful of technology and engineering firms to develop an electric motocross bike of their own.

We reached out to our guys at Yamaha USA and all they could say is this, "This is an external project by Dohms Projecten BV and Spike Technologies BV in the Netherlands. Please check the website below for any updates, comments or contact info."

We also reached out to Spike Technologies and EMX Powertrain to get more info and they said, "Thanks for your interest! We will be able to announce more details on the specifications etc. soon (probably in two months). So we’d be happy to share a detailed story by then, including footage."

So, we don't want to say that this is for sure going to happen, or that it will happen any time soon. But it is cool to see another OEM (even on a small scale) get working on a legit, high-performance electric motocross machine. The more "real motorcycle" people involved in electric bikes the better since, no offense, software engineers don't make the best motorcycle designers.

Check out Spike Technologies, EMX Powertrain, and Dohms for more information.