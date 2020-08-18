Electric Yamaha Dirt Bike Under Development

- Bike Checks
Yamaha Motor Europe, with Spike Technologies, EMX Powertrain, and Dohms Projecten, has big plans for a YZ250F-based electric motocross bike.
Vital MX: We know that the KTM Group has been working on e-mobility for a while, and last year we saw an electric Honda motocross bike being tested in Japan. Now, Yamaha Motor Europe is working with a handful of technology and engineering firms to develop an electric motocross bike of their own.
We reached out to our guys at Yamaha USA and all they could say is this, "This is an external project by Dohms Projecten BV and Spike Technologies BV in the Netherlands. Please check the website below for any updates, comments or contact info."
We also reached out to Spike Technologies and EMX Powertrain to get more info and they said, "Thanks for your interest! We will be able to announce more details on the specifications etc. soon (probably in two months). So we’d be happy to share a detailed story by then, including footage."
So, we don't want to say that this is for sure going to happen, or that it will happen any time soon. But it is cool to see another OEM (even on a small scale) get working on a legit, high-performance electric motocross machine. The more "real motorcycle" people involved in electric bikes the better since, no offense, software engineers don't make the best motorcycle designers.
Check out Spike Technologies, EMX Powertrain, and Dohms for more information.
It will be the first electric motocross bike that can compete with the current generation of 250cc dirt bikes and the prototype will be ready by the end of this year. The development of this motorcycle is a joint development of SPIKE Technologies and Dohms Projects, supported by Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. and the KNMV.
The new EMX machine is slowly becoming a reality on the drawing board of startup SPIKE in Helmond, where an electric drive is being built into an existing Yamaha YZ250F chassis. “I am convinced that the electric motorcycle we build will soon be faster than the current generation of dirt bikes,” says Bas Verkaik of SPIKE. “The higher torque of the electric motor is a big advantage and enables much higher traction on the circuit.”
Opportunities
The idea for a competitive electric motocross bike originated a year and a half ago by motocross racer and MX trainer Elmar Dohms. “Massive changes are ongoing in terms of noise and environmental constraints, which are limiting the suitability of conventional dirtbikes. That is why I conducted a feasibility study into alternatives, which showed major potential for electrically powered motocross bikes.”
At the same time, the KNMV also investigated sustainability in motorsport. “I am a huge fan of motocross, as well as the associated smell of petrol and the sound of crackling engines ”, says Patrice Assendelft, director of the KNMV. “So we really don’t give up on traditional combustion engines yet, but we also have to look into future possibilities. Especially if race circuits increasingly face restrictions, we must be prepared for the future. An electric MX machine, which emits no harmful substances and makes no noise, could make it easier to practice motocross.”
Swappable battery pack
The battery that will power the motorcycle is developed by SPIKE, while Dohms is responsible for the drive and weight distribution. As the battery is easily swappable, the machine can continue into a second heat immediately after the first session, thus enabling continuous operation.
Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. is enthusiastic about the initiative. “We are happy to support this project as we feel it is important to boost developments in electric technology. We are very much looking forward to test and evaluate the prototype to understand how the technology from Dohms and SPIKE performs in our YZF chassis”, says Leon Oosterhof from Yamaha Motor Europe’s Product Planning Division.
