Are Performance Enhancing Drugs Still Existent in MX/SX? | @Ping

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!
In this episode, Ping speaks about the rumor of Eli Tomac racing a two-stroke Yamaha YZ250, keyboard warriors, and the "use" of performance-enhancing drugs among racers.
Do you have burning questions that need answering?
We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.SHOW LESS