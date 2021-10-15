Toggle

Are Performance Enhancing Drugs Still Existent in MX/SX? | @Ping

B_Rez991
10/15/2021 8:29 AM

 

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks about the rumor of Eli Tomac racing a two-stroke Yamaha YZ250, keyboard warriors, and the "use" of performance-enhancing drugs among racers.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.SHOW LESS

2022 Yamaha YZ250 250 two-stroke 2-stroke Eli Tomac @PING
