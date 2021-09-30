2022 Silly Season: Version 1 - Factory and Factory Satellite Teams

Vital MX: The Silly Season is upon us and boy is it a wild one. The rider changes may seem a bit obvious to the many who have listened to all the podcasts and follow the sport closely, but there might be a couple surprises yet to be found in here. Also, the amount of staff changes is quite surprising this season, lots of mechanics and technical staff changing spots. Also, this Silly Season update is just to cover Factory and Factory support teams. We should have a version 2 in the coming weeks with some of the smaller teams in the sport as their rosters get closer to finalizing.

Factory HRC Honda

Team: The Factory HRC Honda won their first title in well over a decade with Jett Lawrence's 2021 250 MX title. For 2022, they have the same rider lineup with two 450s and two 250 racers. But, there's some turnover internally with a total of three members departing the team (one is actually retiring). Team manager Erik Kehoe (retiring), 250 Crew Chief Josh Wisenor, and Chase's mechanic Jade Dungey. Replacements for each have yet to be confirmed.

450 Riders:

#94 Ken Roczen: Ken is entering the third and final year of his current contract. He has no changes in gear, staying Fox head-to-toe and should have the same mechanic with Jordan Troxell spinning the wrenches. However, there's a rumor floating around that he may only race Supercross. We'll have to wait and see how that plays out.

#23 Chase Sexton: Chase is also entering the final year of his current contract. No changes in gear with Alpinestars head-to-toe, with Oakley goggles. He will have a new wrench for 2022 however, with Jade Dungey departing (more on that further down). Rumor has it, Rich Simmons may return to the factory team to work for Chase, but this is yet to be confirmed. Ohh and one more big piece of news, Sexton is no longer working with James Stewart...dun...dun...dun...

250 Riders:



#18/#1 (250 MX) Jett Lawrence: Jett will rock his familiar #18 indoors but the #1 outdoors. No changes in gear with Alpinestars head-to-toe and 100% goggles. Christien Ducharme will be wrenching for him. Until it gets a bit closer to go-time, we won't know what coast he's on for SX.

#96 Hunter Lawrence: New/old number for Hunter Lawrence, same gear setup as 2021, and same mechanic with Cameron Camera.

Staff:

Team Manager - Erik Kehoe / Lars Lindstrom? (We could see Lars being the one to succeed Kehoe, but nothing is confirmed)

(450) Crew Chief - Lars Lindstron / N/A?

(250) Crew Cheif - Ricki Rock (Replacing Josh Wisenor)

Roczen's Mechanic - Jordan Troxell

Sexton's Mechanic - TBA

H Lawrence Mechanic - Cameron Camera

J Lawrence Mechanic - Christien Ducharme

Chassis R&D - Shane Drew

Engine R&D (450) - Robert Reichman

Engine Technician (450) - David Presler

Engine R&D (250) - Ryan Cox

Engine Builder (250) - Michael “Mick” Fallins

Test/Support Mechanic - Thomas Harris

Parts Coordinator - Todd Flickinger

Technical Truck Driver - Mike Spraker

Hospitality Truck Driver - Stephen Bessey

Race Team Coordinator - Latricia Barbee

Communications Manager - Kayla Mead

Team Consultant / Test Rider - Trey Canard

Phoenix Racing Honda

Team: The Phoenix Racing Honda team is growing in 2022. At the moment, it looks like they'll have a total of four riders across Arenacross, Supercross and likely Motocross. Kyle Peters, Cullin Park and Josh Osby remain at the team for the new season with 2021's most stand out rider, Coty Schock, joining their crew. The team has a new semi and over the past year has hired some serious behind the scenes talent with Dean Baker and Mitchell Key heading up engine and overall bike R&D.

Riders:

#37 Coty Schock: The breakout rider of 2021 will stay red (Editor's note ML: I'm quite excited about that part) for the new year, joining the Phoenix team to race 250 SX and 250 MX at current plan.

#52 Kyle Peters: Kyle returns to the team that he's raced with to two consecutive Arenacross titles. He will again defend the number one plate in AX before hitting the full 250 SX East season. Ex-racer Heath Harrison is keeping the nuts and bolts tight on the Peters machine.

#56 Josh Osby: Josh returns for Supercross with the team and will likely hit select outdoor nationals.

#161 Cullin Park: Cullin Park will make his pro SX debut alongside Kyle Peters as the 2022 AX season where he rocks the number two plate after finishing behind Kyle in his rookie season. We may see Cullin racing even when outdoors comes around...three series for Cullin in 2022?

Staff:

Team Manager: David Eller

Schock's Mechanic: TBA

Peters' Mechanic: Heath Harrison

Osby's Mechanic: Gino Aponte

Cullin Park's Mechanic: Matt McCraken

R&D: Dean Baker

Engine Technician: Mitchell Key

Transporter Driver: Brian "Rabbit" Swead

MotoConcepts/SmartTop Honda Racing

Team: After a lot of post-season doubts, the MCR team is back for another go. With a returning face, a familiar face, and a new face! They will operate one full-time 450 guy, and two 250 riders who will ride 450s on opposite coasts. The team maintains their head-to-toe Leatt deal but Justin Brayton is going to be allowed to maintain his Fly deal coming into his "one more ride" season.

450 Riders:

#10 Justin Brayton: Justin returns to the team in which he won his one and only Supercross. Per usual, Honda will follow Justin with some individual parts and support towards chassis and suspension, but his engine package will built by XPR Motorsports as it was his last go around. Justin has also brought Shawn Ulokowski back into the wrenching world to help him in 2022. The team maintains its' relationship with Leatt but Brayton will be allowed to keep his head-to-knee deal with Fly Racing and WPS.

250 Riders:

#62 Vince Friese: Vince returns for another year of racing under the MCR tent, he'll be head-to-toe Leatt. Also, he'll be on a 250 on one coast and a 450 on the other.

#54 Mitchell Oldenburg: Mitchell has another SX only deal on Hondas but with MCR this year! Leatt head-to-toe and a 250 one coast/450 other coast in co-junction with Vince Friese.

Staff:

Team Owner: Mike Genova

Team Manager: Tony Alessi

Brayton's Mechanic: Shawn Ulikowski

Friese's Mechanic: TBA

Oldenburg's Mechanic: Nate "Narco" Alexander

Monster Energy Kawasaki

Team: The Factory Monster Energy Kawasaki team sees a bit of changes this year with long-time front man, Eli Tomac, departing for a new team. Incoming to take his spot is Jason Anderson and wrenching for him with be Jason "Rango" Montoya. Outside of this, there won't be many other changes as the remainder of the staff is the same as before. The only other notable change is that the team will no longer be split between Showa and KYB, as both riders will utilize the services of Showa for 2022.

Riders:

#9 Adam Cianciarulo: AC is now the leading man per-se at Factory Kawasaki. Outside of this, his program looks to remain the same with the support of Nick Wey, his crew chief Oscar Wirdeman, mechanic Justin Shantie, and the rest of the team. Same gear setup as 2021 as well.

#21 Jason Anderson: This will be a massive change for Jason Anderson, as it'll be the first time in his pro career he's raced for a non-Bobby Hewitt run or built organization, and the first time in a long time that C-Lo isn't his go-to mechanic. Jason did ride for Team Green in his final amateur year but this group is much different than that side of the building. We would suspect Jason to keep mostly the same gear deals with A-Stars, Scott, and Airoh...but not confirmed. He will also have a new wrench, who's new to the team with Jason "Rango" Montoya joining him.

Staff:

Team Manager - Dan Fahey

Cianciarulo's Crew Chief - Oscar Wirdeman

Cianciarulo's Mechanic - Justin Shantie

Anderson's Crew Chief - Theo Lockwood

Anderson's Mechanic - Jason "Rango" Montoya (Long-time wrench for Malcolm Stewart is joining the team to wrench for Jason Anderson)

Suspension R&D - Dave Cruz

Parts and Testing Coordinator - Kurt Rood

Transport Driver - Brian "BigB" Barnhart

Test Rider - Broc Tickle

Team Press Relations - Vanessa O'Brien

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Team: Mitch Payton's legendary team has a similar rider list when compared the 2021 lineup. The only change being Jordan Smith exiting the team and Jett Reynolds making his pro debut to join the team in 2022 (he was meant to after LL's in 2021, but injury kept him out of competition). There are some staff changes with Olly Stone continuing in the industry at a new team (after nine years at PC) and Colter Ahrens departs team wrenching duties for new avenues outside the sport. The team will retain the same look with Fox gear and boots, Bell helmets, and Scott goggles for all racers aboard a PC bike.

Riders:

#30 Joe Shimoda: After almost being left off a factory team heading into 2021, PC took a swing at the young Japanese rider and it paid off, with Joe leading the team indoors and outdoors last season. Joe was on a one year deal in 2021 and has been re-signed for at least 2022 and we believe 2023 as well. He will also be paired with the same wrench in Matty Goodbred.

#33 Austin Forkner: It's rebound year for Austin as he enters what is rumored to be the last year on his current PC/Kawasaki contract. We wouldn't be surprised to see Austin spend more time in California this year and he's got a new wrench and his long time guy, Olly Stone, departs the team. Incoming to support him in 2022 is ex-racer turned mechanic, Tony Archer.

#47 Seth Hammaker: After a rookie year that was pushed back over a year due to injuries, Seth finally went racing for PC in 2021 and while it was a little up and down, he pulled out his first SX win and is now #47 after his rookie season.

#48 Cameron McAdoo: Cam is back with PC for another season and still with his wrench Kyle Defoe. It's time to put it all together for McAdoo, and hopefully no Atlanta replays.

#? Jett Reynolds: Long-time Team Green racer, Jett Reynolds, will turn pro for the team in 2022. The team had planned on him being at the last few nationals, but an injury has pushed his pro debut to Supercross 2022. Also, he inherits a new wrench to the team in Ryan Hughes (departed HEP).

Staff:

Team Manager: Mitch Payton

Crew Chief: Ian Southwell

Team R&D: Mike "Schnikey" Tomlin

Shimoda's Mechanic: Matt Goodbred

Forkner's Mechanic: Tony Archer

Hammaker's Mechanic: Jacob Martin

MacAdoo's Mechanic: Kyle Defoe

Reynolds' Mechanic: Ryan Hughes

Showa Suspension Technician: Adrian Bernal

Pro Circuit Suspension R&D: Luke Boyk

Team Transporter Driver: James "Jimmy Jack" Shofner

Rockstar Husqvarna Factory Racing

Team: The Rockstar Husqvarna crew maintains the same 250 lineup coming into 2022, but a few changes on the 450 side. The team shrinks from three to two 450 guys, with Jason Anderson...who the Husky brand was relaunched around...leaving the only team he's ever rode for. And the other face of the team, Zach Osborne, regrettably retiring due to a major back injury. Albeit, it sounds like he's moving into an official role within the team. Replacing the two per-se, is Malcolm Stewart. The longtime fan favorite had an opportunity with a Factory 450 team last year on Yamaha, but is finally getting his first shot at both indoors and outdoors with a factory effort. Malcolm will easily be the guy to watch on the team as many fans will be curious to see how this plays out. Also, unlike a few of the teams on this list, the Husky team will see little to no staffing changes as everyone seems to be staying put.

450 Riders:

#15 Dean Wilson: At one point, it looked like Deano might be back to some sort of semi-private deal and was maybe leaning towards Supercross only. But, things worked out and he's got another year with the Rockstar Husqvarna crew. We'd expect to see him back in his usual digs with O'Neal, Shoei, 100% and Alpinestars.

#27 Malcolm Stewart: Yes! Malcolm Stewart has a full-time factory ride now. That's right, indoors and outdoors...and on a two year deal to boot! Pretty cool to see as with the old guard of Anderson leaving the team and Osborne retiring from racing, Malcolm can be the face of the brand and team if he plugs away. We'd expect to see him in his normal kit with Shoei helmets, Seven gear (DUH), Gaerne boots and Scott goggles. His long-time mechanic, Rango, wasn't able to make the journey to Husky however, so Malcolm will be tasked with a new wrench for 2022. Did we mention he's at the Baker's Factory too?

250 Riders:

#24 RJ Hampshire: From the sounds of it, RJ may have been the last guy on the 250 squad to get confirmed for next season and at one point was looking towards back up plans. Sounds weird for someone who's viewed as the top 250 performer on the team, but he was hired to win. So the expectations are high... Both sides worked it out and he's back for another go, looking to bring that #1 plate to Husqvarna.

#31 Jalek Swoll: Jalek impressed in Supercross this year and with it locked down a new contract. Not sure if it was one year or two, but we at least know he's back for 2022 with the Husqvarna crew.

#50 Stilez Robertson: Stilez had his flashes this year but also fought through a nagging knee issue all season. He's been confirmed for next year and we're pretty sure he was in the middle of an existing contract anyhow.

Staff:

Team Manager: Steve "Scuba" Westfall

Crew Chief: Chris Loredo

Wilson's Mechanic: Wyatt Dove

Stewart's Mechanic: Dave Feeney

Hampshire's Mechanic: Pat Thrall

Swoll's Mechanic: Jedediah Rodriguez

Robertson's Mechanic: Tyler Thomas

450 Suspension Technician: Todd Brown

250 Suspension Technician: Chris Hay

Technical Transporter Driver: Dave "BigWave" Rhine

Hospitality Transporter Driver: Paul Delaurier

Rider Coach/Advisor: Zach Osborne

Factory Red Bull KTM

Team: The Red Bull KTM team is seeing a couple changes as they grow with a third 450 rider, with the incoming Aaron Plessinger. But, shrink back to two 450s in outdoors as Musquin's new deal for 2022 is a Supercross only contract. On top of that, the team will have new bikes to setup and test with the incoming 2021.5 Factory Editions. New engines, chassis, and other items to get right before the 2022 season begins. Also, the team will continue with only one 250 in 2022 with Maximus Vohland but some new staff members. Jade Dungey returns to the team to wrench for Aaron and Richard "Pedro" Sterling joins in a testing/secondary mechanic role to assist the main team.

450 Riders:

#2/#1 (450 SX) Cooper Webb: Cooper will rock the #1 plate as he defends in 450 Supercross, he'll have the same wrench, one more teammate, and as for his kit...Bell helmets is a yes, 100% goggles, but we've heard his gear deal may be up in the air with a few interested parties.

#7 Aaron Plessinger: Big change for Aaron Plessinger, who's only raced for Yamaha as a professional. He's onto a new team, with a new mechanic in Jade Dungey (returning to KTM). This was a long contested deal this year with things bouncing back and forth if Aaron would be staying put with Yamaha or joining the Austrians at KTM. Finally though, Aaron locked down his deal and will be orange for the foreseeable future. Similar to Cooper Webb, we're hearing Aaron's kit might be up for grabs? Time will tell.

#25 Marvin Musquin: Marvin will be back for what might be his last year of racing with a Supercross only contract. Same team, same wrench, and the same overall look.

250 Riders:

#36 Maximus Vohland: Max has a year under his belt now and is no longer a rookie. With two more years on his contract, he's set to continue on with KTM. He inherited a new mechanic a couple rounds into outdoors last year and for 2022, we've heard he'll be in Fox head-to-toe...minus goggles where he would continue with Scott. We're not sure if the Fox deal is personal or a "250" team deal for KTM heading into the future.

Staff:

Team Manager - Ian Harrison

Webb's Mechanic - Carlos Rivera

Plessinger's Mechanic - Jade Dungey (Jade joins the team after a few years away with Chase Sexton at Geico and later HRC)

Musquin's Mechanic - Frankie Latham

Vohland's Mechanic - Austin Watterson

Test Mechanic - Richard "Pedro" Sterling (Pedro joins KTM after a season at FXR/Chaparral Honda as Mumford's wrench and a prior history as a mechanic and later a engine guy at Geico Honda)

Race Transporter Driver - Don Baynes

Hospitality Transporter Driver - Pat Muras

Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha

Team: The Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team has grown into quite the large organization. This off-season, they're busy moving their shop and operations down to Florida/Georgia area (the old Goat Farm), along with bringing Eli Tomac aboard to replace the outgoing Aaron Plessinger. The 250 team is quite large as usual and we expect to see them in their usual kit of Thor gear, Alpinestars boots, Bell helmets, and 100% goggles. The team is also facing a decent size turn over of mechanics, with many opting out of the Florida move.

450 Riders:

#3 Eli Tomac: Eli is making a huge change this off-season and the only real familiar face at his new program is Ricky Gilmore, his long-time suspension confidant from his Geico and Honda days. Everyone's eyes will be on Eli in 2022 to see how the transition works out. He's also going to have a new mechanic for the first time since 2011, since Brian Kranz is staying at Kawasaki in a in-house role. Eli will inherit J-Coop's mechanic, Josh "Jelly" Ellingson, as he comes aboard the Star Racing Yamaha team. We'd expect to see him still in his same kit with A-Stars gear and boots, with Bell Helmets and Oakley goggles.

#14/#1 Dylan Ferrandis: Dylan is back for a second year in the 450 Supercross class and many will be watching to see if the outdoor champ can bring those results indoors aboard the YZ450F. Dylan made the early move to Florida mid-last year and is one of very few on the team to be keeping his current mechanic Alex Cambell and program with David Vuillemin. We'd also expect Dylan to continue in his same kit as he moves into his second year of his contract with the team and all his personal sponsors.

250 Riders:

#32/#1E Justin Cooper: J-Coop will likely race 250 East to run the 1E plate in his final 250 season. His long-time mechanic Jelly, has been moved to Eli Tomac for the new year so Justin will now be watched over by Jensen Hendler.

#45/#1W Colt Nichols: Colt will likely race 250 West to defend the 1W plate in his final season aboard a 250. His current wrench, Matt "Maniac" Winters is believed to be staying with Nichols. Colt will be looking to impress and lock down a 450 deal for 2023.

#6 Jeremy Martin: Jeremy returns on another one year deal. His mechanic from the past few years, Derik Dwyer, has left the team to join TLD/GasGas. So for 2022, Jeremy's longtime practice mechanic, is likely to take over race duties.

#28 Christian Craig: Christian has a new number for 2022 and a similar program to last season. 250 indoors and 450 outdoors for the Star racing team. His mechanic however has also changed, with Derek Rankin departing to take the crew chief role at Rocky Mountain ATV-MC KTM. Joining Christian for the new season will be Brent Duffe, who worked for the Muc-Off Honda team and Phoenix Honda during 2021.

#49 Nate Thrasher: Nate Thrasher won his first ever Supercross in his rookie season with the team in 2021 and has re-signed for 2022.

#59 Levi Kitchen: Levi Kitchen will enter his first year of Supercross for the team after a couple rookie showings in outdoors. Armed with a new two digit number #59.

Staff:

Owner: Bobby Reagan

Co-Owner and Head of Operations: Brad Hoffman

450 Team Manager: Jeremy Cooker

250 Team Manager: N/A (The year started with Wil Hahn in this position before leaving to TLD/GasGas and his replacement, Seth Rarick, has left this week to become team trainer at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM)

450 Engine Technician: Brian Calma

250 Engine Technician: Trevor Carmichael

450 Suspension Technician: Ricky Gilmour

250 Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins

Tomac's Mechanic: Josh "Jelly" Ellingson

Ferrandis' Mechanic: Alex Cambell

Cooper's Mechanic: Jensen Hendler (Previously the Crew Chief/Engine Builder at JMC)

Nichol's Mechanic: Matt "Maniac" Winters

Martin's Mechanic: TBA

Craig's Mechanic: Brent Duffe (Previously a mechanic at Muc-Off and then Phoenix Honda in 2021)

Thrasher's Mechanic: TBA

Kitchen's Mechanic: TBA

Amateur Program Engine Tech: Georgie Frye

450 Transporter Driver: Ken Stultz

250 Transporter Driver: Cory Flewellen

Red Bull/TLD GasGas Factory Racing

Team: 2022 will mark TLD's second year as the Factory GasGas entry. The rider's list remains unchanged but there's a little bit of added or changed staff. In all, it should be a fairly similar look overall this next season.

450 Riders:

#51 Justin Barcia: Justin is entering the second and final year (as far as we're aware) on his current contract. His program has changed up a bit mid-season and going into off-season as he's now working with Wil Hahn full-time on and off-the-bike. His mechanic will change entering the new season as Olly Stone joins the team, after nine seasons at Pro Circuit, to wrench for Justin.

250 Riders:

#29 Michael Mosiman: Michael is onboard for his second season with the TLD team. Continuing with the same mechanic as 2021, Jay Burgess. Michael keeps stepping up a little bit more each season it seems like, and will likely aim for the same in 2022.

#44 Pierce Brown: Pierce is back for 2021, having been with the team since amateurs. His program changes a little coming into 2022, after having two different mechanics last season, he now has Derik Dwyer entering 2022 with him.

Staff:

Team Manager: Tyler Keefe

Crew Chief: Rich Simmons

Electronics and R&D: Josh Wisenor (Previously 250 Crew Chief at HRC and Geico Team Manager in 2020)

Barcia's Mechanic: Olly Stone (Previously Austin Forkner's mechanic at Pro Circuit)

Mosiman's Mechanic: Jay Burgess

Brown's Mechanic: Derik Dwyer

Suspension Technician: Adam Walters

Test and Shop Mechanic: Hunter Falk





Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki

Team: The Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki is back for 2022, albeit with some lineup changes. We've heard they may go to three riders full-time in the new season but that's yet to be confirmed. Twisted Tea is continuing as title sponsor, more support from Suzuki, some extra technical staff, factory ECUs and more.

Riders:

#19 Justin Bogle: Justin has been rumored to join the HEP team and has already tested their bike after the 2021 season finished up. We'd suspect this will be his landing spot for the new season.

#41 Brandon Hartfrant: Brandon has a new number for 2022 and a new/continued deal to represent the team. We believe he has a new mechanic, as his prior guy Ryan heads to Pro Circuit.

#722 Adam Enticknap: We believe that Adam is returning for another season with the team, but we've also heard rumors that they may field three rider all season. We're not sure where that leaves the usually SX only Adam.

Staff:

Team Manager: Dustin Pipes

Crew Chief:

Bogle's Mechanic: TBA

Hartfrant's Mechanic: TBA

Enticknap's Mechanic: TBA

Transport Driver: Wayne Pipes

Rocky Mountain ATV-MC KTM

Team: The Rocky Mountain team is seeing a major overhaul for 2022. New riders, almost a completely new staff, new ownership...in-house engine guy, moving to Florida. It's going to a big year for a team that has defied the odds, time-and-time again. Yes, they will still be on KTMs, but it sounds like they will continue on the current generation bike as the Factory team switches to the upcoming Factory Edition and new platform.

Riders:

#12 Shane McElrath: After missing a season of outdoors and only getting a handful of 450 SX races in 2021 with MCR, Shane has been signed for the rebuild of this team.

#34 Max Anstie: After two solid years in America aboard Suzuki, Max makes the move to a brand he's raced on many times in GPs.

Third Rider? N/A

Staff:

Team Manager: Dylan Rash

Crew Chief: Derek Rankin

McElrath's Mechanic: TBA

Anstie's Mechanic: TBA

Engine Technician: TBA

Transport Driver: TBA





BarX Suzuki

Team: The BarX Suzuki team is growing in 2022, with plans to run three to four riders all season. All of their riders will run the 250 West region. Meaning they could stack up three to four riders in each main event. From a looks standpoint, we'd expect the team to be back with Fly Racing, but we're not 100% sure on this yet. Engines will still be built by Twisted Development and RG3 handling suspension duties.

Riders:

#40 Dylan Schwartz: Dylan continues on with the team who gave him his first go. This will be his second full pro season.

#43 Carson Mumford: After years aboard Hondas, Carson will undergo a large change as he swaps to the Suzuki-backed team. This will be Carson's second full pro season.

#68 Preston Kilroy: Preston turned pro and competed in the last few nationals with the BarX team and it's likely he'll be back for 2022. However, there are multiple teams in conversation with him and we wouldn't say this one is a done deal as of yet.

#? Derek Drake: Derek will be back with the team in 2022. However, after a year of heart related issues and a large chunk of the season missed, we're not sure what number Derek will have in the new season.

Staff:

Team Manager: Larry Brooks

Engine Technician: Eric BigMac

Mechanic: Tyler Michelson

Mechanic: David Doherty

Mechanic: Taylor Muto

Mechanic: Douglas Turnwall







