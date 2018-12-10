Toggle

2018 Monster Energy Cup Pre-Race with Reed, Tomac, Stewart, Anderson, and Musquin 4

Holy star-studded pre-race. Get the scoop from some of the major players at what they've got going on before a shot at the Million tomorrow night.

GuyB
10/12/2018 11:38 PM

2018 Monster Energy Cup Pre-Race with Reed, Tomac, Stewart, Anderson, and Musquin

Heading into the Monster Energy Cup, there's a whole bunch to talk about. For instance...How will Chad Reed do with some time and testing aboard the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing bike? He's fitter than we can remember for this time of the year, and he's pretty fired up.

 

How cool is this gear setup for Reedy? It matches up perfectly with the bike graphics, too.

Obviously the MXoN at RedBud didn't quite turn out the way that the U.S. riders and fans had hoped. We caught up with Eli Tomac after he'd had some time to digest the event this week, and he had some pretty interesting comments. He's also rocking a different look on his Monster Energy Kawasaki for this weekend, and Alpinestars and Bell Helmets did up a different look for his gear, as well.

 

We dig the custom setups that brands bring to the Monster Energy Cup.

Jason Anderson didn't want to get left out of the fun...or miss a chance at some gate drops before he starts defending his Monster Energy Supercross championship title. He was a last-minute addition to the roster of riders lining up for tomorrow.

 

Yep, Jason Anderson looks like his old self out there on the Vegas terrain. We're stoked to see him line up out there.

The last couple of years, Malcolm Stewart has come into the Supercross season late, after waiting to the last minute to solidify plans. While he says he still doesn't have a deal totally locked down for '19, he does have a team and a bike for here...with intentions of moving forward.

 

Leaner and meaner than we've seen him in previous seasons, it's cool to see Mookie charging into the new year.

Monster Energy Supercross The Official Game 2 was announced during the pre-race press conference, and we chatted with Marvin Musquin after he took a shot at the controls. You can listen to his comments below. Oh...and  this time around it comes with a career mode, and will be released on February 8th.

Marvin was playing the game, while Ralph Sheheen and Jeff Emig were announcing his on-track moves live. That couldn't have been distracting at all...but it was pretty funny to listen to.

What else was cooking? Check out some of the photos below.

Marv gets to rock the chrome number one for the weekend.

There will be two number two riders on the track this weekend. Cooper Webb, and the 2RV of Ryan Villopoto.

This was the first time we'd seen Joey Savatgy on the bike since his first day aboard the 450. He's come a long way.

Jordon Smith surprised a lot of people with a solid beard under his helmet.

We didn't confirm it, but we'd assume since that Carlos Rivera was spinning the wrenches on Cooper's bike today that he'll be paired up with their new recruit. Given the titles that Carlos and Ryan Dungey won together, that's not a bad pairing.

Cooper Webb looks well settled in on the Red Bull KTM.

Justin Barcia throwing a little extra on it.

Tyler Bowers gets one last dance on the Monster Energy Kawasaki bike this weekend.

Oh, and one more thing...check out the 360 pano of the track below. If you're on your laptop or desktop, you can have a good look around. See if you can spot the wall jump that they added where the riders re-enter the stadium. During the press day riding session, this was probably a 60-ish mph section. They'll now have to hit the brakes and get considerably slower than that. It should be interesting, to say the least.

 

