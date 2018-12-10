2018 Monster Energy Cup Pre-Race with Reed, Tomac, Stewart, Anderson, and Musquin

Heading into the Monster Energy Cup, there's a whole bunch to talk about. For instance...How will Chad Reed do with some time and testing aboard the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing bike? He's fitter than we can remember for this time of the year, and he's pretty fired up.

Obviously the MXoN at RedBud didn't quite turn out the way that the U.S. riders and fans had hoped. We caught up with Eli Tomac after he'd had some time to digest the event this week, and he had some pretty interesting comments. He's also rocking a different look on his Monster Energy Kawasaki for this weekend, and Alpinestars and Bell Helmets did up a different look for his gear, as well.



Jason Anderson didn't want to get left out of the fun...or miss a chance at some gate drops before he starts defending his Monster Energy Supercross championship title. He was a last-minute addition to the roster of riders lining up for tomorrow.

The last couple of years, Malcolm Stewart has come into the Supercross season late, after waiting to the last minute to solidify plans. While he says he still doesn't have a deal totally locked down for '19, he does have a team and a bike for here...with intentions of moving forward.

Monster Energy Supercross The Official Game 2 was announced during the pre-race press conference, and we chatted with Marvin Musquin after he took a shot at the controls. You can listen to his comments below. Oh...and this time around it comes with a career mode, and will be released on February 8th.

What else was cooking? Check out some of the photos below.



Oh, and one more thing...check out the 360 pano of the track below. If you're on your laptop or desktop, you can have a good look around. See if you can spot the wall jump that they added where the riders re-enter the stadium. During the press day riding session, this was probably a 60-ish mph section. They'll now have to hit the brakes and get considerably slower than that. It should be interesting, to say the least.

