This is my 1997 TM 250 Cross that I finished restoring a few weeks ago, I was told by the then TM importer that he only brought a few of them into the US in '97. That was the first year that TM's were blue, they were neon pink before that. My wife found this one for me when she was my girfriend and surprised me with it by having the guy she bought it off roll up in his truck on y birthday knowing that I would ask him about it and he said "it's your bike does your chic have a sister" I rode it once that day and then decided to go through the whole thing and make it like it would have been in 97 which took a few years locating parts etc. but was well worth the time and effort.