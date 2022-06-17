+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

1997 TM 250 Cross 1

1 of 3744

Vital MX member vmx3 36070 vmx3 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/36070/avatar/c50_Farleigh_VetsMXdN_2012_127.jpg?1351695282 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/vmx3,36070/all 10/31/12 6 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/vmx3,36070/setup 12 243 38 1
Bike of the Day! 6-17-22
Bike of the Day! 6-17-22 1997 TM 250 Cross 1997 TM 250 Cross 1997 TM 250 Cross 1997 TM 250 Cross 1997 TM 250 Cross 1997 TM 250 Cross 1997 TM 250 Cross 1997 TM 250 Cross 1997 TM 250 Cross 1997 TM 250 Cross 1997 TM 250 Cross 1997 TM 250 Cross First ride after getting it all back together. 1997 TM 250 Cross
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1997
Brand TM
Model Other
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other
Footpegs Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Air Filter Twin Air
Fork Marzocchi
Rear Shock Ohlins
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel
Sprockets Other
Chain RK
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Brembo
Additional Info This is my 1997 TM 250 Cross that I finished restoring a few weeks ago, I was told by the then TM importer that he only brought a few of them into the US in '97. That was the first year that TM's were blue, they were neon pink before that. My wife found this one for me when she was my girfriend and surprised me with it by having the guy she bought it off roll up in his truck on y birthday knowing that I would ask him about it and he said "it's your bike does your chic have a sister" I rode it once that day and then decided to go through the whole thing and make it like it would have been in 97 which took a few years locating parts etc. but was well worth the time and effort.
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest