Boyesen Boyesen

2006 Suzuki Rm 250 build 2

mxracer47y
4/7/2023 6:35am
Bike of the Day 4/7/23
Model Year
2006
Brand
Suzuki
Model
RM
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
139 designs custom
Matte Holographic kit
Plastic
Polisport
Restyle kit
Handlebar
Renthal
Purple twinwall
Grips
Renthal
Clutch Lever
ARC
Brake Lever
ARC
Seat
Other
Throttle Syndicate
Footpegs
Raptor
Shifter
Other
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Works pipe with carbon ti2 silencer
Clutch
Hinson
Full Hinson clutch , basket , inner hub , pressure plate and clutch cover
Piston
Wiseco
Single ring
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
VForce 3
Engine Mods
Tom Morgan
Fully ported and polished , Tom rebuilt the crank as well
Triple Clamps
Ride Engineering
Split raw aluminum clamps and ride bar mounts
Fork
Showa
Rear Shock
Other
Mx-tech natty shock
Suspension Mods
MX-Tech
Mx-tech raven fork cartridges and Mx-tech national rear shock
Tires
Other
Hoosier
Rims
Excel
Takasago Rims
Suzuki yellow
Hubs
Other
Haan
Anodized purple by dubya USA
Sprockets
Other
Dirt tricks
Chain
RK
Brakes
Other
oem
Cerakoted
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Rotors
Galfer
Oversized front and galfer wave rear
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Bike additional has had all the hardware replace with titanium bolts and nut , except for the axles and swingarm pivot , some other goodies include light speed carbon fiber sprinkled in , as well a Showa steering stabilizer mounted up front had to move the cdi to the side of the frame , shout-out to Perry’s Powdercoating for doing the frame as well as welding the brackets for the light speed glide plate

mxracer47y
4/7/2023 6:35am
JWACK
6 months ago
Ride report with the mx tech suspension please!
Did you have the top and bottom end done by Tom Morgan?
mxracer47y
6 months ago
Tom did the top end and rebuilt the crank for me , I rode it for the first time the other day on a very smooth prepped track , but overall it was very good soaked all the braking bumps well , I overjumped a few times with ease , later in the day when the braking bumps got bigger the front was a bit chattery I believe a clicker adjustment would of smoothed it out a bit but at that point I was spent , it was my first time on a bike since last year , I was most impressed with the lectron billetron carb rite out of the box it was spot on zero adjustments hats off to those guys

