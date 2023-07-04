Parts
139 designs custom
Matte Holographic kit
Other 139 designs custom.
Misc: Matte Holographic kit
Polisport Restyle kit
Handlebar
Purple twinwall
Renthal Purple twinwall
Other Throttle Syndicate
Exhaust
Works pipe with carbon ti2 silencer
Pro Circuit Works pipe with carbon ti2 silencer
Clutch
Full Hinson clutch , basket , inner hub , pressure plate and clutch cover
Hinson Full Hinson clutch , basket , inner hub , pressure plate and clutch cover
Wiseco Single ring
Moto Tassinari VForce 3
Engine Mods
Fully ported and polished , Tom rebuilt the crank as well
Tom Morgan Fully ported and polished , Tom rebuilt the crank as well
Triple Clamps
Split raw aluminum clamps and ride bar mounts
Ride Engineering Split raw aluminum clamps and ride bar mounts
Rear Shock
Mx-tech natty shock
Other Mx-tech natty shock
Suspension Mods
Mx-tech raven fork cartridges and Mx-tech national rear shock
MX-Tech Mx-tech raven fork cartridges and Mx-tech national rear shock
Rims
Takasago Rims
Suzuki yellow
Excel Takasago Rims.
Misc: Suzuki yellow
Hubs
Haan
Anodized purple by dubya USA
Other Haan.
Misc: Anodized purple by dubya USA
Other Dirt tricks
Other oem.
Misc: Cerakoted
Brake Rotors
Oversized front and galfer wave rear
Galfer Oversized front and galfer wave rear
Bike additional has had all the hardware replace with titanium bolts and nut , except for the axles and swingarm pivot , some other goodies include light speed carbon fiber sprinkled in , as well a Showa steering stabilizer mounted up front had to move the cdi to the side of the frame , shout-out to Perry’s Powdercoating for doing the frame as well as welding the brackets for the light speed glide plate
Bike additional has had all the hardware replace with titanium bolts and nut , except for the axles and swingarm pivot , some other goodies include light speed carbon fiber sprinkled in , as well a Showa steering stabilizer mounted up front had to move the cdi to the side of the frame , shout-out to Perry’s Powdercoating for doing the frame as well as welding the brackets for the light speed glide plate
