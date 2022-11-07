Boyesen Boyesen

2021 Beta 300RX 4

mweller572
1/23/2023 6:23am
Bike of the Day 1/23/22
Bike of the Day 1/23/22
General Info

Model Year
2021
2021
2021
Brand
Beta
Beta
Beta
Model
Other
Other
Other
Engine Size
Other
Other
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Seat
Guts
Seat: Guts
Piston
Vertex
Piston: Vertex
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Rear Shock
Other
Rear Shock: Other
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
JP SPEED
JP SPEED
Suspension Mods: Race Tech JP SPEED. Misc: JP SPEED
Tires
Michelin
Tires: Michelin
Oils Lubes
Motul
Oils Lubes: Motul
Additional Info:
Additional Info:
mweller572
1/23/2023 6:23am
YZed250
YZed250
1 year ago
Any update on the review and mods? Such a nice looking bike, looking fwd to racing one soon.
c50 beta.2 1631219823
mweller572
1 year ago
I have zero complaints, the JP Speed/Race Tech suspension was worth every penny. I can honestly say the Beta is the best bike I've ever owned or ridden. It has actually made me a better rider, and given more the confidence that I once had. My next new bike will be another Beta
1
c50 beta.2 1631219823
mweller572
1 year ago
I love it, it is the greatest new bike I've ever owned. I recommend replacing the seat foam with a 300RR seat foam from GUTS, and Race Tech Gold Valves, & Springs and you'll be dialed.
1

