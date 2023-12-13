Boyesen Boyesen

Romanyak's 2024 300sx

Bromanyak256
12/13/2023 5:44am
Bike of the Day 12/13/23
Bike of the Day 12/13/23
General Info

Model Year
2023
Model Year:
2023
Brand
KTM
Brand:
KTM
Model
SX
Model:
SX
Engine Size
Other
Engine Size:
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Backyard Design
Custom
Graphics: Backyard Design Custom
Plastic
UFO
Flo Orange
Plastic: UFO Flo Orange
Handlebar
Renthal
Twinwall 998
Handlebar: Renthal Twinwall 998
Grips
ODI
Emig Pro V2 Lock-On MX
Grips: ODI Emig Pro V2 Lock-On MX
Clutch Lever
Other
Clutch Lever: Other
Seat
Guts
Seat: Guts
Footpegs
IMS
Titanium
Footpegs: IMS Titanium
Shifter
Other
Shifter: Other
Exhaust
FMF
FMF Gold Series Fatty Pipe
Exhaust: FMF FMF Gold Series Fatty Pipe
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Engine Mods
Other
2 stroke performance head
Engine Mods: Other 2 stroke performance head
Fork
WP
Fork: WP
Rear Shock
WP
Rear Shock: WP
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Suspension Mods: Race Tech
Tires
Dunlop
MX34
Tires: Dunlop MX34
Rims
Excel
Taskasago
Rims: Excel Taskasago
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
Renthal
R32 Works O-Ring Chain
Chain: Renthal R32 Works O-Ring Chain
Brakes
Brembo
Brakes: Brembo
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Pads: EBC
Brake Rotors
Brembo
Brake Rotors: Brembo
Oils Lubes
Motorex
Oils Lubes: Motorex
Bromanyak256
12/13/2023 5:44am
