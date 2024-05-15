Boyesen Boyesen

2022 YZ300 Motosport.com/Aspire Racewear Build 1

1 of 4483
(4 people)
kdubsteezey
5/15/2024 5:34am
Bike of the Day 5/15/24
DSC03070.jpg?VersionId=uvZ.hA2fZF6 IB
DSC03162
DSC03171
DSC03213
DSC03189
DSC03121.jpg?VersionId=c5TXHrvpox
DSC03128
DSC03063
DSC03053.jpg?VersionId=odzi3eca1y ri4
DSC03227
DSC03225
DSC03091
DSC03230
DSC03237.jpg?VersionId=HDqpiNYUReRLXrEJjVJ65
DSC03241.jpg?VersionId=
DSC03243.jpg?VersionId=nv
DSC03181.jpg?VersionId=rf0Kaoa14E6wG
DSC03172
DSC03186.jpg?VersionId=1Ug.4jBUObDpwEkQHNR6BBQE3j0f942
DSC03159
General Info

Model Year
2022
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Limitless Design Works
Designed by myself
Plastic
Acerbis
Handlebar
Renthal
Twinwall 996
Grips
ODI
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Brake Lever
Sunline
PC
2018 CRF Unit
Seat
Guts
Footpegs
Other
Propegs Ti Enduro
Exhaust
FMF
Factory Fatty, Powercore 2
Clutch
Hinson
Piston
Athena
293cc Cylinder Kit
Air Filter
Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Ride Engineering
23.5mm offset, RE Billet Bar mount w/ soft cones
Fork
Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX34
Rims
Excel
Takasago
Built by DUBYA
Hubs
Other
HAAN
Built by DUBYA
Sprockets
Renthal
49t
Chain
Other
Turner Heavy Duty
Brakes
Other
Nissin
2018 CRF Front brake
Brake Rotors
Galfer
270mm Wave Solid
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
HP2 @ 32:1, Renegade 110 cut 50/50 w/ non-ethanol 92
Photos shot by myself with a Sony A6400/G-Master 70-200 f.4

Owner - Kole Wetherell, IG - @kdubsteezey 

Massive thank you to Motorsport.com for their support on this build. They helped me immensely with both OEM and aftermarket parts. As well, thank you DUBYA for the incredible wheelset to top off the build. 

352382328 10159554001793997 8413855444016283822 n.jpg?VersionId=ViOLqh
Teej317
1 hour ago

Bike looks amazing! Good job! Saving this one for inspiration. How you like the 293 kit vs stock?

