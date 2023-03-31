Boyesen Boyesen

2022 YZ250

Josh_Wright992
1/24/2024 7:16am
Bike of the Day 1/24/24
Model Year
2022
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Graphics
Other
Plastic
Other
Exhaust
FMF
Factory Fatty / Shorty
Tires
Dunlop
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
Renthal
