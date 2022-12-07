General Info
Parts
2003 RM85 big wheel chassis. Electro&Co kit. Frame customized for motor and battery mounts. Pro-Action suspension mods by G3 racing in West Virginia. Mika metals bars, brakes, and chain and sprocket. MotoSeat cover. FiveSixO graphics in Ohio killing the graphics game.
Comments