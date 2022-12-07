Boyesen Boyesen

haydug391
8/23/2023 5:20am
Model Year
2023
2023
Brand
Suzuki
Suzuki
Model
RM
RM
Engine Size
100
100
Plastic
Cycra
Handlebar
Mika Metals
Grips
Fly
Seat
Other
MotoSeat
Footpegs
IMS
Air Filter
DT1
Triple Clamps
Other
Fork
Showa
Suspension Mods
Pro-Action
Tires
Dunlop
2003 RM85 big wheel chassis. Electro&Co kit. Frame customized for motor and battery mounts. Pro-Action suspension mods by G3 racing in West Virginia. Mika metals bars, brakes, and chain and sprocket. MotoSeat cover. FiveSixO graphics in Ohio killing the graphics game. 

