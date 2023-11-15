2018 RMZ450
Bike of the Day 11/15/23
General Info
Additional Info
2018
Model Year:
2018
Suzuki
Brand:
Suzuki
RM-Z
Model:
RM-Z
450
Engine Size:
450
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
GeforceMX
Graphics: Other GeforceMX
Cycra
Plastic: Cycra
Mika Metals
Handlebar: Mika Metals
Grips: Other
Guts
Seat: Guts
Raptor
Footpegs: Raptor
Akrapovic
Exhaust: Akrapovic
Hinson
Clutch: Hinson
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Triple Clamps: Xtrig ROCS
Fork: WP Cone Valve
Rear Shock: WP TRAX
Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
Rims: Excel Takasago. Misc: Yellow
Hubs: Other Haan
Sprockets: Other Mika Metals
DID
Chain: DID
Additional Info:
