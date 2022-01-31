2014 RMZ 250 PKZ
Bike of the Day 12/26/22
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2014
Model Year:
Model Year
2014
Brand
Suzuki
Brand:
Suzuki
Model
RM-Z
Model:
RM-Z
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
Graphics: Other
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
ASV
Clutch Lever: ASV
Brake Lever
ASV
Brake Lever: ASV
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Footpegs
Torc1
Footpegs: Torc1
Shifter
Hammerhead
Shifter: Hammerhead
Exhaust
Yoshimura
Exhaust: Yoshimura
Clutch
Barnett
Clutch: Barnett
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Cam
Yoshimura
Cam: Yoshimura
Ignition
Other
Ignition: Other
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Other
Air Intake: Other
Engine Mods
Yoshimura
Engine Mods: Yoshimura
Triple Clamps
Other
Triple Clamps: Other
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Rear Shock: Showa
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Hubs
Other
Hubs: Other
Sprockets
Sunstar
Sprockets: Sunstar
Chain
EK
Chain: EK
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Pads
Galfer
Brake Pads: Galfer
Brake Rotors
Galfer
Brake Rotors: Galfer
Oils Lubes
Motul
Oils Lubes: Motul
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 31/01/2022
2
223
18 Photos
Updated: 24/08/2022
6
101
1
18 Photos
Updated: 11/04/2022
12
1156
18 Photos
Updated: 25/01/2022
5
139
18 Photos
Updated: 17/08/2022
17
868
2
18 Photos
Updated: 05/04/2022
15
1391
1
Rocksolid56's Suzuki
Rocksolid56
18 Photos
Updated: 11/01/2022
2
142
18 Photos
Updated: 21/07/2022
19
191
18 Photos
Updated: 01/04/2022
3
144
1
18 Photos
Updated: 03/10/2022
9
977
1
Jono Porter 2003 RM250 (Original Aus SX race Bike)
Andy_Hollier
18 Photos
Updated: 31/05/2022
6
279
18 Photos
Updated: 16/03/2022
13
957
18 Photos
Updated: 02/11/2022
50
1164
1
18 Photos
Updated: 25/05/2022
15
999
1