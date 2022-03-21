Mcgrath tribute '05 CR250R

- 5
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2005
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|OEM
|Seat
|Other
|Throttle jokey seat cover
|Footpegs
|Pro Circuit
|Shifter
|Other
|OEM
|Exhaust
|Other
|OEM
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|ProX
|Ignition
|Other
|OEM plug cap
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Factory Connection
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Other
|powder coated
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Oils/Lubes
|Bel-Ray
|Additional Info
|You can see all the build of this bike in the "bike builds" forum section. The title is 2005 Honda CR250R refresh.