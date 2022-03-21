+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

Mcgrath tribute '05 CR250R

Mcgrath tribute '05 CR250R
For a 2005 used bike, this pipe is in great condition. The swap from Mikuni to Keihin carb was the best engine mod you can do to the '01 to '07 CR250Rs
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2005
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other OEM
Seat Other Throttle jokey seat cover
Footpegs Pro Circuit
Shifter Other OEM
Exhaust Other OEM
Clutch Hinson
Piston ProX
Ignition Other OEM plug cap
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other powder coated
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
Additional Info You can see all the build of this bike in the "bike builds" forum section. The title is 2005 Honda CR250R refresh.
