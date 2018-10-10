+ Add Your Bike
YZ450F for 19'

Model Year 2016
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics N-Style
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever Pro Taper
Seat Other
Footpegs Pro Taper
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Rekluse
Piston Other
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Kenda
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Kite
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain Pro Taper
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Maxima
