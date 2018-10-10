YZ450F for 19'

- 18
|Model Year
|2016
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|N-Style
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|Brake Lever
|Pro Taper
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Pro Taper
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Rekluse
|Piston
|Other
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Other
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Kenda
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Kite
|Sprockets
|Pro Taper
|Chain
|Pro Taper
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima