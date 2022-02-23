+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2001 RM 125

1 of 3615

Vital MX member Tony_Blake 78183 Tony_Blake /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tony-Blake,78183/all 12/19/19 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tony-Blake,78183/setup 7 28
2001 RM 125
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2001
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Guts
Footpegs IMS
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Other
Piston ProX
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain Pro Taper
Brakes Other
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
