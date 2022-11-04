+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2006 Suzuki RM250

1 of 3670

Vital MX member Shaw413 84984 Shaw413 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/84984/avatar/c50_Moto_Dude_V2_copy_1619142048.jpg?1619141176 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Shaw413,84984/all 04/22/21 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Shaw413,84984/setup 1
2006 Suzuki RM250
2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250 2006 Suzuki RM250
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2006
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Motopro Graphics
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Guts
Footpegs Raptor
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Wiseco
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other Boyesen Rad Valve Boyesen Rad Valve
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Other
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Other
Chain Other
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Other Castor 927 Castor 927
Additional Info Vapor blasted engine, Lectron Carb, Boyesen Rad Valve, powder coated frame and swingarm, ride engineering dress up, anodized fork tubes, Boyesen clutch and ignition cover, Ride Engineering kill switch, new style front fender and number plate.
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest