2006 Suzuki RM250

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2006
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Motopro Graphics
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Mika Metals
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Wiseco
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Other
|Boyesen Rad Valve
|Boyesen Rad Valve
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Other
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|Other
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Other
|Castor 927
|Castor 927
|Additional Info
|Vapor blasted engine, Lectron Carb, Boyesen Rad Valve, powder coated frame and swingarm, ride engineering dress up, anodized fork tubes, Boyesen clutch and ignition cover, Ride Engineering kill switch, new style front fender and number plate.