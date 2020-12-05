+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

TM MX 250

SP140
TM MX 250
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2016
Brand TM
Model Other
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Other
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston ProX
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Ohlins
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain Regina
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Other
