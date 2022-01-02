+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

SUZUKI RM 250

2 of 3595

Vital MX member Petr_Valík 87444 Petr_Valík /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Petr-Val-k,87444/all 02/01/22 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Petr-Val-k,87444/setup
SUZUKI RM 250
SUZUKI RM 250 SUZUKI RM 250 SUZUKI RM 250 SUZUKI RM 250 SUZUKI RM 250 SUZUKI RM 250
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2007
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust DEP
Clutch Other
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Maxxis
Rims Excel
Sprockets Other
Chain Renthal
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Other
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest