|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2005
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|2019
|2019
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Pivot Perch CP
|Pivot Perch CP
|Seat
|Other
|X-Seat
|X-Seat
|Footpegs
|Scar
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Scalvini
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Vertex
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Other
|Staubfänger
|Staubfänger
|Air Intake
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|Fork
|Other
|Rear Shock
|Ohlins
|Tires
|Michelin
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Drückeberger
|Drückeberger
|Oils/Lubes
|Motul
|Additional Info
|You can find all information and videos about the project here: https://www.maciag-offroad.de/story/suzuki-rm-250-wiederaufbau.html#ph
The_Major
2/5/2020 12:01 PM
The bikes you guys come up with! Amazing
JAFO92
2/5/2020 10:58 AM
Boy that thing is dead-sexy! Me want !