Model Year 2005
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis 2019 2019
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other Pivot Perch CP Pivot Perch CP
Seat Other X-Seat X-Seat
Footpegs Scar
Shifter Other
Exhaust Scalvini
Clutch Other
Piston Vertex
Ignition Other
Air Filter Other Staubfänger Staubfänger
Air Intake Other
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Other
Rear Shock Ohlins
Tires Michelin
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Chain Renthal
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other Drückeberger Drückeberger
Oils/Lubes Motul
Additional Info You can find all information and videos about the project here: https://www.maciag-offroad.de/story/suzuki-rm-250-wiederaufbau.html#ph
