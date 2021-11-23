- 4
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2005
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Rims
|Other
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Castrol
quiknic
11/23/2021 9:12 AM
Bike looks like it travels more than me, super jealous as it has seen some pretty nice surroundings for the photo ops!
Nice build!
Harv379
3/23/2021 11:12 AM