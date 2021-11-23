+ Add Your Bike
Kx 125
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2005
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Castrol
The Latest