3 of 4318
(2 people)
oirassilva
11/24/2023 7:15am
Bike of the Day 11/24/23
General Info
General Info

Model Year
2003
Brand
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
PRO CIRCUIT RACE TEAM - 2023
THROTTLE SYNDICATE
Plastic
Polisport
Complete Replica Kit
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Grips
ODI
Clutch Lever
Pro Taper
Brake Lever
Pro Taper
Seat
Guts
Footpegs
PivotPegz
Shifter
Hammerhead
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Clutch
Hinson
Piston
Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Boysesen
Engine Mods
Other
Smart carburetor 38
Fork
Showa
450 kxf 2020
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Gold valve race Tech
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX52 Front back
Rims
Excel
A 60
Hubs
Kite
Chain
Renthal
Brakes
Nissin
Core cable
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Rotors
EBC
Oils Lubes
Motul
Additional Info
