Unicorn
Bike of the Day 11/24/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2003
Model Year:
Model Year
2003
Brand
Kawasaki
Brand:
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Model:
KX
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
PRO CIRCUIT RACE TEAM - 2023
THROTTLE SYNDICATE
Graphics: Other PRO CIRCUIT RACE TEAM - 2023. Misc: THROTTLE SYNDICATE
Plastic
Polisport
Complete Replica Kit
Plastic: Polisport Complete Replica Kit
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever: Pro Taper
Brake Lever
Pro Taper
Brake Lever: Pro Taper
Seat
Guts
Seat: Guts
Footpegs
PivotPegz
Footpegs: PivotPegz
Shifter
Hammerhead
Shifter: Hammerhead
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Clutch
Hinson
Clutch: Hinson
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Boysesen
Air Intake: Boysesen
Engine Mods
Other
Smart carburetor 38
Engine Mods: Other Smart carburetor 38
Fork
Showa
450 kxf 2020
Fork: Showa 450 kxf 2020
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Gold valve race Tech
Rear Shock: Kayaba. Misc: Gold valve race Tech
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Suspension Mods: Race Tech
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX52 Front back
Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX52 Front back
Rims
Excel
A 60
Rims: Excel A 60
Hubs
Kite
Hubs: Kite
Chain
Renthal
Chain: Renthal
Brakes
Nissin
Core cable
Brakes: Nissin. Misc: Core cable
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Pads: EBC
Brake Rotors
EBC
Brake Rotors: EBC
Oils Lubes
Motul
Oils Lubes: Motul
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
22 Bud Racing KX250
Boarddesign
18 Photos
Updated: 11/01/2023
7
1675
1
18 Photos
Updated: 12/04/2023
3
152
2002 Kawasaki KDX220R
Mattbraap519
18 Photos
Updated: 11/10/2023
14
567
3
18 Photos
Updated: 23/12/2022
66
18 Photos
Updated: 30/05/2023
1
42
minimoto19's Kawasaki
minimoto19
18 Photos
Updated: 18/08/2023
1
285
1
18 Photos
Updated: 12/07/2023
8
752
1
18 Photos
Updated: 11/12/2022
84
1997 Kawasaki KX 500
bajabound990
18 Photos
Updated: 10/05/2023
8
612
18 Photos
Updated: 24/12/2022
15
1156
4
18 Photos
Updated: 21/02/2023
5
164
Kawasaki kx250f 2009 street legal
combotiago
18 Photos
Updated: 26/08/2023
1
49
1997 KX125 Ricky Carmichael replica
Reviello926
18 Photos
Updated: 20/09/2023
12
666