2004 Suzuki RM 125 "Gutless Wonder"

|Graphics
|DeCal Works
|T-12
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|RMZ Front Fender, Number Plate, Fork Guards
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|RC Bend
|Grips
|ODI
|
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|
|Brake Lever
|Works Connection
|
|Seat
|Guts
|Custom Phantom Foam
|Footpegs
|Other
|Pro Pegs Ti Footpegs / Custom Pro Pegs Ti Brake Tip
|Shifter
|Other
|Factory Suzuki
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Factory Fatty Expansion Chamber / Shorty Muffler
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Full clutch including pressure plate and inner hub
|Piston
|Other
|Stock
|Ignition
|Other
|Stock
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Corwin Motorsports: Modified Head, Porting, Cylinder Clean-Up, 112 Octane
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|20mm Offset, 24mm HPSD
|Fork
|Showa
|
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|
|Tires
|Pirelli
|
|Rims
|D.I.D
|
|Hubs
|TCR
|Turned and Mag coated
|Sprockets
|Pro Taper
|
|Chain
|Pro Taper
|
|Brakes
|Ride Engineering
|Billet Caliper
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|280mm Fixed
|Oils/Lubes
|Motul
|800
|Additional Info
|Full Ti and Aluminum hardware. Only missing Ti axles and swingarm bolt.
mxracer47y
4/10/2019 7:04 AM