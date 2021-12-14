+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2004 Suzuki RM 125 "Gutless Wonder" 1

2004 Suzuki RM 125 "Gutless Wonder"
Model Year 2004
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics DeCal Works T-12 T-12
Plastic Acerbis RMZ Front Fender, Number Plate, Fork Guards RMZ Front Fender, Number Plate, Fork Guards
Handlebar Pro Taper RC Bend RC Bend
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Guts Custom Phantom Foam Custom Phantom Foam
Footpegs Other Pro Pegs Ti Footpegs / Custom Pro Pegs Ti Brake Tip Pro Pegs Ti Footpegs / Custom Pro Pegs Ti Brake Tip
Shifter Other Factory Suzuki Factory Suzuki
Exhaust FMF Factory Fatty Expansion Chamber / Shorty Muffler Factory Fatty Expansion Chamber / Shorty Muffler
Clutch Hinson Full clutch including pressure plate and inner hub Full clutch including pressure plate and inner hub
Piston Other Stock Stock
Ignition Other Stock Stock
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other Corwin Motorsports: Modified Head, Porting, Cylinder Clean-Up, 112 Octane Corwin Motorsports: Modified Head, Porting, Cylinder Clean-Up, 112 Octane
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering 20mm Offset, 24mm HPSD 20mm Offset, 24mm HPSD
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Pirelli
Rims D.I.D
Hubs TCR Turned and Mag coated Turned and Mag coated
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain Pro Taper
Brakes Ride Engineering Billet Caliper Billet Caliper
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer 280mm Fixed 280mm Fixed
Oils/Lubes Motul 800 800
Additional Info Full Ti and Aluminum hardware. Only missing Ti axles and swingarm bolt.
