1998 CR80R

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1998
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|80
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Factory Effex
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Bill's Pipes
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Race Tech
|Brakes
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Dream bike as a kid. Took almost a year to complete, in between keeping my bike going...