Suzuki rm125 restyle 1

Just got the new restyle kit done on the 06 rm 125
Model Year 2006
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics SKDA
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Seat Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Oils/Lubes Maxima
