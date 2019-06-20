- 8
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2006
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|SKDA
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Seat
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
mxagn565
6/17/2019 10:16 AM
Good looking scoot!