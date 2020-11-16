- 136
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2006
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|4MX Graphics
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Guts
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Enzo
|Tires
|Pirelli
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Additional Info
|For Sale ; https://orangecounty.craigslist.org/mcy/d/los-alamitos-2006-suzuki-rm250/7222031799.html
Zesiger 112
11/16/2020 11:47 AM