2006 SUZUKI RM250

2006 SUZUKI RM250
Model Year 2006
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics 4MX Graphics
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Guts
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Enzo
Tires Pirelli
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads EBC
Additional Info For Sale ; https://orangecounty.craigslist.org/mcy/d/los-alamitos-2006-suzuki-rm250/7222031799.html
