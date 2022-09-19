+ Add Your Bike
Project Eleanor 1

Bike of the Day 9/19/22
Model Year 2006
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics DeCal Works Big thanks to GP Cyclesports, ride engineering, dirt tricks, wc fab, dubya and all the people that helped make this bike come to life
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Other
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods MX-Tech Precisionworx coatings
Tires Kenda
Rims Excel Dubya built wheels
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain EK
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
