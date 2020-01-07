+ Add Your Bike
Vital MX member 4the7ove 44032 4the7ove https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44032/avatar/c50_7616D0A6_D17C_4A97_8C9E_3CB3E8B42D82_1563659446.jpg?1563658660 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/4the7ove,44032/all 08/06/14 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/4the7ove,44032/setup 2 78 1
Profloors RM125
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2005
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics 180 Decals
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Other
Seat SDG
Footpegs IMS
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Tusk
Piston ProX
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Pro Taper
Tires Other
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
