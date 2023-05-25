Press Day Interviews | 2023 Fox Raceway

The 2023 Pro Motocross series is days away from firing into life! Hear from Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Cooper and Jalek Swoll as a new season beckons. These interviews were conducted by Lewis Phillips on press day in Southern California.
