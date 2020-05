According to online retailers and marketing material, all of these boots are amazing, and it can be a little hard to pick through the praise to find the real-world differences between these motocross boots from Alpinestars. As someone that has spent a good amount of time in all three (plus many other makes/models of motocross boots) here is a more detailed and honest breakdown of how the Tech 10, Tech 7, and Tech 5 compare to each other and who should consider which boot.