Vital MX: Building a Supermoto capable 450 can be a bit daunting, along with requiring a list of unique and expensive upgrades. Husqvarna however is trying to make things a bit easier with a model ready right off the showroom floor. For 2019, it's gained all the updates of its upgraded motocross brethren, check it out.

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES UNVEILS NEW FS 450 SUPERMOTO TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION FOR UNMATCHED CLOSED-CIRCUIT SUPERMOTO PERFORMANCE

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to introduce the 2019 Husqvarna FS 450 – a new supermoto offering both professional and amateur competitors a machine that features the highest levels of technology available in the supermoto segment today. Sharing the innovative technological evolutions featured in the 2019 FC 450 motocross model, the all-new FS 450 is a motorcycle built from the ground up to offer unmatched closed-circuit supermoto performance. With a redesigned chassis and engine platform aimed at improving handling and usability of power, the MY19 FS 450 is a lightweight and agile supermoto machine that is extremely enjoyable to ride and the most capable race winning supermoto available on the showroom floor.

A LEAP AHEAD

A leading developmental force within the supermoto segment, for model year 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycles introduces a wide series of considered upgrades to the FS 450. Standing out is the all-new, blue coated frame with increased rigidity for improved rider feedback and optimum straight-line stability. Unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles, the composite carbon fiber subframe design gets an additional weight reduction of 0.6lb for 2019. Featuring the latest in suspension technology, the new FS 450 is equipped with WP’s 48mm AER air fork that matches perfectly with the WP DCC rear shock. Receiving new settings to perfectly match the updated frame characteristics, the WP suspension further improves energy absorption and stability. The 16mm offset CNC machined triple clamps are specifically designed to work in harmony with the front forks.

With a redesigned cylinder head reducing the engine’s weight by over 1lb, the trademark single-cylinder SOHC powerplant is more compact than ever. At an overall weight of just 60.2lb and offering a peak power output of 63 hp, the new FS 450 engine design brings notable improvements in handling and usability.

Using top-level supermoto competition as a base for development, the FS 450 is equipped with black 16.5” (front) and 17” (rear) Alpina spoked wheels. The high- quality wheels are matched with Bridgestone 125/80 R420 and 165/65 R420 slick tires for maximum grip, traction and agility.

Showcasing Husqvarna Motorcycles’ pioneering development direction, fresh and distinctive new bodywork matches advanced ergonomics with a pure yet effective Swedish-inspired design.

MY19 FS 450 HIGHLIGHTS

Redesigned bodywork

Redesigned SOHC cylinder head (1.1lb lighter)

Blue coated frame featuring increased rigidity

New 2-piece subframe design (0.6lb lighter)

Chain adjustment slot length increased by 5mm

Updated setting on the WP AER 48 forks

WP DCC shock featuring new piston & updated setting

1.85 gal polythene fuel tank with new fuel line routing

Alpina spoked wheels with Bridgestone slick tires

ProTaper handlebar with new bend

Traction & launch control with updated settings

New throttle cable routing for easier maintenance

Flow-designed resonance chamber & more compact silencer

Updated cooling system with new center tube

Magura hydraulic clutch with SUTER anti-hoping system

High performance Brembo brakes

Husqvarna Motorcycles also offers a revamped line-up of clothing and accessories, which meet the highest standards of quality and include functional garments and dedicated technical parts designed to further enhance the performance of the new supermoto machine.

The new Husqvarna MY19 FS 450 machine will be available at an authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer this coming September.