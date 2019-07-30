Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Yamaha Yamaha Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2020 Yamaha YZ250F

2020 Yamaha YZ250F
First Impression: 2020 YZ250F

Yamaha released the 2020 YZ250F and with minor changes from the 2019 model, the bike is still a top competitor in the field of 250's. Have a look and see what we think.

The 2020 Yamaha YZ250F is finally here and we had the chance to spin a few laps on it at Fox Raceway. With the complete remodel of the 2019 YZ250F, the 2020 YZ250F has very few changes this year including bold new graphics. For this year's model, Yamaha focused on a more broad power range with mid to top power. With this, Yamaha has achieved a steady level of power and control across the board. The Power Tuner App, available for both Android and Apple users, is highly suggested for logging race settings, map settings, and running diagnostic codes. Overall, with minor changes to the 2020 YZ250F, it appears that it is still a top-level competing bike.

Specifications
Product Yamaha YZ250F
Model Year 2020
Engine Size 250cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement
Bore x Stroke 77.0mm × 53.6mm
Compression Ratio 13.8:1
Fuel System Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm
Ignition
Transmission Constant-mesh 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch
Final Drive Chain
Suspension Front KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel
Suspension Rear KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel
Brakes Front Hydraulic disc, 270mm
Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc, 245mm
Tires Front 80/100-21 Bridgestone® Battlecross® X20F
Tires Rear 100/90-19 Bridgestone® Battlecross® X20R
Overall Length 85.6 in
Overall Width 32.5 in
Overall Height 50.6 in
Seat Height 38.2 in
Wheelbase 58.1 in
Ground Clearance 13.2 in
Rake/Trail 27.33°/4.7 in
Fuel Capacity 1.6 gal
Curb Weight 234 lb
Features -Symmetrical intake and exhaust port layout
-Straight downdraft front intake
-Center-exit rear exhaust port
-Bilateral beam aluminum frame
-KYB suspension
-eStart wit lightweight Lithium-Ion battery
-Mass centralized exhaust system
-Free Power Tuner App
Miscellaneous
Price $8,199
More Info
