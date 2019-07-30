The 2020 Yamaha YZ250F is finally here and we had the chance to spin a few laps on it at Fox Raceway. With the complete remodel of the 2019 YZ250F, the 2020 YZ250F has very few changes this year including bold new graphics. For this year's model, Yamaha focused on a more broad power range with mid to top power. With this, Yamaha has achieved a steady level of power and control across the board. The Power Tuner App, available for both Android and Apple users, is highly suggested for logging race settings, map settings, and running diagnostic codes. Overall, with minor changes to the 2020 YZ250F, it appears that it is still a top-level competing bike.