Injury Report: Colt Nichols - Out for the Remainder of Supercross

Tough news for the Yamaha rider.
Vital's Take: More bad news for the Star Racing Yamaha squad, as Colt Nichols has announced that he broke his humerus in a practice crash on Wednesday. He'll be forced to sit out for the remainder of the Supercross season. Heal up, Colt!
ledger
3/9/2018 8:17 PM
This season has got to break the record book on injuries. As Jmicmoto said....Heal up !!
Jmicmoto13
3/9/2018 7:05 PM
This guys luck is beginning to rival Weimer’s. Heal up quick!