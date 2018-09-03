Toggle

Injury Report: Colt Nichols - Out for the Remainder of Supercross 2

Tough news for the Yamaha rider.

Vital's Take: More bad news for the Star Racing Yamaha squad, as Colt Nichols has announced that he broke his humerus in a practice crash on Wednesday. He'll be forced to sit out for the remainder of the Supercross season. Heal up, Colt!


