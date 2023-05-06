Bench Racing | Denver Supercross Timed Qualifying

Just noticed the weather in Denver says 22% humidity and 64 degrees. Wow. Wish it was like that here in South Texas! Just got through mowing the yard and I was soaked from all the humidity and heat. Hoping we have a good night of racing, with no more injuries!
Just noticed the weather in Denver says 22% humidity and 64 degrees. Wow. Wish it was like that here in South Texas! Just got through mowing...
Just noticed the weather in Denver says 22% humidity and 64 degrees. Wow. Wish it was like that here in South Texas! Just got through mowing the yard and I was soaked from all the humidity and heat. Hoping we have a good night of racing, with no more injuries!
Holeshot!
looks like they revised schedule, removing C practices.... free practice starts at 1120 PST
https://live.amasupercross.com/xml/SX/events/S2380/schedule.pdf
Son of bitch, shit. I did not get holeshot.
Somebody down voted my Holeshot! Lmao!
The Shop
It was Debbie Downvoter
Just noticed the weather in Denver says 22% humidity and 64 degrees. Wow. Wish it was like that here in South Texas! Just got through mowing the yard and I was soaked from all the humidity and heat. Hoping we have a good night of racing, with no more injuries!
Gotcha, thanks.
Here's the full revised schedule for those interested:
And that is a little high on the humidity for us
That's just how they felt looking at your roost in their face...
Man...she was/is an ugly woman. She was perfect for that skit role.
250 B Free Practice
Lopes 51.165
250 A Free Practice
Tomac 49.889
Making fantasy picks now is so depressing. So many dudes injured or sitting out. Justin Hill might grab a fourth tonight depending on how AC and Nichol’s nights go 🤷🏻♂️
Tomac 49.282
Justin Hill 48.661
Pit Row
Tomac 48.301
Wilson not logging any laps?
Deano???
Roczen 48.168
It would be crazy if Tomac grabs the title at home.
Tomac improves his time to 48.237.
0.069 behind Roczen.
Sexton 47.860
450 A Free Practice
Sexton will be wearing the Alpinestars Lazer LE gear set this weekend.
450 B Free Practice
Magoofan predictions: Tonights races are going to be snoozers. Too many top riders out.
Eli only has to mail it in.
Chase will win.
Yet another 250 yawner main.
This season turned into a dud at the end.
Bring on Outdoors.
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Denver Supercross Timed Qualifying