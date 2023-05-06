Bench Racing | Denver Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related:
Supercross 2023
Denver
Bench Racing
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11391
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

denverbench

About 35 minutes until free practice starts!

Content Hub

Race Day Links

2
|
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
499
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Son of bitch, shit.  I did not get holeshot.

2

The Shop

See All »
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
499
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
MXWebmaster wrote:

Somebody down voted my Holeshot! Lmao!

It was Debbie Downvoter

Debbie Down Voter

 

2
4
MXWebmaster
Profile picture for user MXWebmaster
Posts
591
Joined
6/19/2017
Location
South Central, TX US
MXWebmaster 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Just noticed the weather in Denver says 22% humidity and 64 degrees. Wow. Wish it was like that here in South Texas! Just got through mowing the yard and I was soaked from all the humidity and heat. Hoping we have a good night of racing, with no more injuries!

2
Racerman967
Profile picture for user Racerman967
Posts
497
Joined
1/1/2019
Location
Littleton, CO US
Racerman967 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
MXWebmaster wrote:
Just noticed the weather in Denver says 22% humidity and 64 degrees. Wow. Wish it was like that here in South Texas! Just got through mowing...

Just noticed the weather in Denver says 22% humidity and 64 degrees. Wow. Wish it was like that here in South Texas! Just got through mowing the yard and I was soaked from all the humidity and heat. Hoping we have a good night of racing, with no more injuries!

And that is a little high on the humidity for us 

1
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
2634
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
MXWebmaster wrote:

Somebody down voted my Holeshot! Lmao!

That's just how they felt looking at your roost in their face...  Wink

3
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2842
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
MXWebmaster wrote:

Somebody down voted my Holeshot! Lmao!

Reese95w wrote:
It was Debbie Downvoter  

It was Debbie Downvoter

Debbie Down Voter

 

Man...she was/is an ugly woman.  She was perfect for that  skit role. 

 

1
3
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11391
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 7

 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11391
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

250 A Free Practice

250afp 8.png?VersionId=d1SHqbJjFWxyqidW

 

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
42066
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 14 minutes ago

Tomac 49.889

B00tySweat33
Profile picture for user B00tySweat33
Posts
134
Joined
10/17/2018
Location
Gainesville, FL US
B00tySweat33 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

Making fantasy picks now is so depressing. So many dudes injured or sitting out. Justin Hill might grab a fourth tonight depending on how AC and Nichol’s nights go 🤷🏻‍♂️

1

Pit Row

See All »
WCRider
Profile picture for user WCRider
Posts
2713
Joined
8/19/2017
Location
BE
WCRider 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

It would be crazy if Tomac grabs the title at home.

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
42066
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

Tomac improves his time to 48.237. 

0.069 behind Roczen. 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11391
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

450 A Free Practice

450afp 7

 

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
42066
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Sexton will be wearing the Alpinestars Lazer LE gear set this weekend.

image-20230506145548-2image-20230506145616-3image-20230506145643-4image-20230506145731-6image-20230506145748-7

2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11391
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

450 B Free Practice

450bfp 10

 

Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2842
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 2 minutes ago

Magoofan predictions:     Tonights races are going to be snoozers.     Too many top riders out.   

Eli only has to mail it in.

Chase will win.

Yet another 250 yawner main.

This season turned into a dud at the end. 

Bring on Outdoors.   

2

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Denver Supercross Timed Qualifying