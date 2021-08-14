Unadilla National - Main Races Bench Racing

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Podium..
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Edited Date/Time:
Mav, the Moderator, had to pull his Holeshot proclamation.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Hopefully one of the Lawrence brothers can deliver.....the Aussies need a "pick-me-up" after the All Blacks delivered a thorough spanking on the Wallabies
Now I'd like to see what Savatgy can do with a holeshot.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Track looks fantastic, I hope the racing is as well. We have been treated to some of the best racing and battles we have seen in years.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
450 moto first today. I almost made the mistake of going to our local farmers market at 10:00 AM, then I realized 450's were first this week.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Marv wants to be like DV
For the love of god can we get the mxgp broadcast crew over here for at least one race so we can actually watch racing!!
Why no Barcia?
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook
/\ Practice Crash between Washougal and Unadilla /\
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Always looking forward to pro debuts the week following LL.. looks like we don't have any (other than Kitchen officially being pro)..
Sexton down.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Edited Date/Time:
devindavisphoto wrote:
Always looking forward to pro debuts the week following LL.. looks like we don't have any (other than Kitchen officially being ...moredevindavisphoto wrote:
Always looking forward to pro debuts the week following LL.. looks like we don't have any (other than Kitchen officially being pro)..
Preston Kilroy.
Jett Reynolds broke his collarbone at Loretta's.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Sexton has become really wreckless
Watching on TV - nice crowd. Great turnout on a sunny day
REWIND BUTTON, yeeeeees!
Glad Webb didn’t pass tomac back. Would have just been a road block
Go Pless! Get em
Ferrandis will still finish ahead of roczen if he doesn’t crash
Sexton up to 24th.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Ferrandis was riding the momentum before the break. I wonder if the week off made him realize he can settle into 3rd whenever Kenny, ET, AP, etc are "feeling it" and he can attack when he's feeling good. I know it's early into the moto, just feel like Ferrandis would be latched onto AP right now if it was round 3 right now and not 8.. maybe I'm looking too much into it
Gotta love the Screw-U section.
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook
Like to see Webb ride motocross again. Maybe today?
Savatgy is good enough for the RMC ride but good god do they make weird rider choices
Somewhat rutty but not super rutty. Good.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
AP down.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
So glad we got to see Martin getting ready for a moto. Didn’t really care about AP going down.