Unadilla National - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8975

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/14/2021 9:28 AM

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Reese95w

Posts: 12644

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/14/2021 9:28 AM

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Boomslang

Posts: 3278

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

8/14/2021 9:33 AM

Podium..

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Reese95w

Posts: 12644

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/14/2021 9:36 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/14/2021 10:15 AM

Mav, the Moderator, had to pull his Holeshot proclamation.

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Boomslang

Posts: 3278

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

8/14/2021 9:37 AM

Hopefully one of the Lawrence brothers can deliver.....the Aussies need a "pick-me-up" after the All Blacks delivered a thorough spanking on the Wallabies whistling

Now I'd like to see what Savatgy can do with a holeshot.

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Press516

Posts: 1669

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

8/14/2021 9:49 AM

Track looks fantastic, I hope the racing is as well. We have been treated to some of the best racing and battles we have seen in years.

Reese95w

Posts: 12644

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/14/2021 10:00 AM

450 moto first today. I almost made the mistake of going to our local farmers market at 10:00 AM, then I realized 450's were first this week.

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Herb Eaversmells

Posts: 1067

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

8/14/2021 10:06 AM

Marv wants to be like DV

Shaned9326

Posts: 466

Joined: 8/28/2015

Location: Kill Devil Hills, NC USA

8/14/2021 10:07 AM

For the love of god can we get the mxgp broadcast crew over here for at least one race so we can actually watch racing!!

ocscottie

Posts: 66974

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

8/14/2021 10:07 AM

Why no Barcia?

Reese95w

Posts: 12644

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/14/2021 10:08 AM

/\ Practice Crash between Washougal and Unadilla /\

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

sammy_lethal

Posts: 22

Joined: 12/26/2017

Location: Reno, NV USA

8/14/2021 10:09 AM

ocscottie wrote:

Why no Barcia?

...more

practice crash.

devindavisphoto

Posts: 1330

Joined: 3/19/2018

Location: Santa Paula, CA USA

8/14/2021 10:10 AM

Always looking forward to pro debuts the week following LL.. looks like we don't have any (other than Kitchen officially being pro)..

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28722

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 10:11 AM

Sexton down.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28722

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 10:11 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/14/2021 10:16 AM

devindavisphoto wrote:

Always looking forward to pro debuts the week following LL.. looks like we don't have any (other than Kitchen officially being ...more

...more

Preston Kilroy.

Jett Reynolds broke his collarbone at Loretta's.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

jambalaya

Posts: 392

Joined: 1/16/2021

Location: Spring Valley, CA USA

8/14/2021 10:12 AM

Sexton has become really wreckless

OnTheCrossbar

Posts: 30

Joined: 7/12/2018

Location: CAN

8/14/2021 10:15 AM

jambalaya wrote:

Sexton has become really wreckless

...more

Looks pretty wrecked to me.

Snoqualmie

Posts: 286

Joined: 12/29/2014

Location: Eagle, ID USA

8/14/2021 10:15 AM

Watching on TV - nice crowd. Great turnout on a sunny day

Mavetism

Posts: 697

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

8/14/2021 10:16 AM

REWIND BUTTON, yeeeeees!

jambalaya

Posts: 392

Joined: 1/16/2021

Location: Spring Valley, CA USA

8/14/2021 10:17 AM

Glad Webb didn’t pass tomac back. Would have just been a road block

DownSouth

Posts: 9300

Joined: 7/5/2008

Location: Tallapoosa, GA USA

8/14/2021 10:18 AM

Go Pless! Get em

jambalaya

Posts: 392

Joined: 1/16/2021

Location: Spring Valley, CA USA

8/14/2021 10:19 AM

Ferrandis will still finish ahead of roczen if he doesn’t crash

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28722

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 10:19 AM

Sexton up to 24th.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

devindavisphoto

Posts: 1330

Joined: 3/19/2018

Location: Santa Paula, CA USA

8/14/2021 10:19 AM

Ferrandis was riding the momentum before the break. I wonder if the week off made him realize he can settle into 3rd whenever Kenny, ET, AP, etc are "feeling it" and he can attack when he's feeling good. I know it's early into the moto, just feel like Ferrandis would be latched onto AP right now if it was round 3 right now and not 8.. maybe I'm looking too much into it

ocscottie

Posts: 66974

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

8/14/2021 10:20 AM

Gotta love the Screw-U section.

Forty

Posts: 2284

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

8/14/2021 10:21 AM

Like to see Webb ride motocross again. Maybe today?

jambalaya

Posts: 392

Joined: 1/16/2021

Location: Spring Valley, CA USA

8/14/2021 10:22 AM

Savatgy is good enough for the RMC ride but good god do they make weird rider choices

Reese95w

Posts: 12644

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/14/2021 10:23 AM

Somewhat rutty but not super rutty. Good.

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28722

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 10:30 AM

AP down.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

tuttle425

Posts: 712

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

8/14/2021 10:31 AM

So glad we got to see Martin getting ready for a moto. Didn’t really care about AP going down.

