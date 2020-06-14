Salt Lake City 5 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until free practice starts!
Holeshot....
(The preceding post by Indian Dunes 4ever is heavily laced with Cognitive Bias)
250 B Free Practice:
It looks like a big arena cross track... good racing in sight.
250 A Free Practice
This West Coast championship is starting to get real interesting. There is a bunch of dudes who can win. We are in for a treat.
Thanks, Mav. I missed it because I was making myself a stupid cup of coffee.
@ChristianCraig tops 250SX free practice 🔴 #SXRound15 #SupercrossLIVE
Why are we having arena cross tracks now? They run out of dirt or did Roger make call again?
450 A Free Practice:
Are those the lowest lap times yet? Top times will be sub 45? Lappers!
Edit: SLC1 was in the 41s!
Not bad for the first practice. 7 out of 10 are the Austrian brand.
Are you watching it live how come on my NBC Gold pass I get this?
Red flag?
@ElHombre21 clocked a 44.707 to take the top spot in 450SX free practice 🏁 #SXRound15 #SupercrossLIVE
G-man wrote:
Are you watching it live how come on my NBC Gold pass I get this?
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Qualifying broadcast is at 4:30pm Eastern.
They only show the 2nd sessions.
Thanks Mav!
Who was the Red Flag for?????
G-man wrote:
Thanks Mav!
Also, look at the bottom it says 2:30pm MT.
I hate seeing red out for this long. Must really hurt!
Session has been red flagged for a VERY long time. Pretty concerning
Is it in the 450 B practice?
Yes, B practice. 3 laps down.
Oh boy. I'll reach out and see if I can find out who, but I'm sure we will know before they get back to me.
going green