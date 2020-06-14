Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 5 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 5 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2020
Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2020
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 179 16 671 239 717 7640 103 6

Posts: 8358

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/14/2020 10:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/14/2020 10:30 AM

Photo

30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Indian_Dunes_4ever

Vital MX member Indian_Dunes_4ever 70543 Indian_Dunes_4ever https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70543/avatar/c50_page06_1554156083.jpg?1554155603 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Indian-Dunes-4ever,70543/all 04/01/19 3 3 1141 33

Posts: 1144

Joined: 4/1/2019

Location: In your head, CA USA

6/14/2020 10:31 AM

Holeshot....

|

(The preceding post by Indian Dunes 4ever is heavily laced with Cognitive Bias)


-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 364 20879 94

Posts: 21251

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/14/2020 10:32 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/14/2020 10:55 AM

Photo
Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 364 20879 94

Posts: 21251

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/14/2020 10:50 AM

View this post on Instagram

📍SLC 5️⃣

A post shared by Racer X Online (@racerxonline) on

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 179 16 671 239 717 7640 103 6

Posts: 8358

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/14/2020 11:16 AM

250 B Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

MZ193

Vital MX member MZ193 67736 MZ193 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67736/avatar/c50_12194538_3FFB_4946_B0A1_C118CD0322EB_1572115600.jpg?1572115285 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MZ193,67736/all 12/14/18 59 487

Posts: 546

Joined: 12/14/2018

Location: ITA

6/14/2020 11:26 AM

It looks like a big arena cross track... good racing in sight.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 364 20879 94

Posts: 21251

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/14/2020 11:31 AM

250 A Free Practice

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images_1_1591638016.jpg?1591637420 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 8 60 1822 1

Posts: 1882

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/14/2020 11:32 AM

This West Coast championship is starting to get real interesting. There is a bunch of dudes who can win. We are in for a treat.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 179 16 671 239 717 7640 103 6

Posts: 8358

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/14/2020 11:33 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/14/2020 11:34 AM

Thanks, Mav. I missed it because I was making myself a stupid cup of coffee.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 364 20879 94

Posts: 21251

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/14/2020 11:37 AM

View this post on Instagram

@ChristianCraig tops 250SX free practice 🔴 #SXRound15 #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 37 2427 12 1

Posts: 2464

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

6/14/2020 11:38 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/14/2020 11:39 AM

Why are we having arena cross tracks now? They run out of dirt or did Roger make call again?

|

https://instagram.com/rczone

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 179 16 671 239 717 7640 103 6

Posts: 8358

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/14/2020 11:42 AM

450 A Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

fullfloater

Vital MX member fullfloater 16088 fullfloater https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16088/avatar/c50_Bomber_1475866972.jpg?1475866174 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fullfloater,16088/all 07/22/09 1 42 2099 5

Posts: 2141

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: CA, USA

6/14/2020 11:42 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/14/2020 11:45 AM

Are those the lowest lap times yet? Top times will be sub 45? Lappers!

Edit: SLC1 was in the 41s!

|

Ingjr1

Vital MX member Ingjr1 71951 Ingjr1 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ingjr1,71951/all 05/30/19 91 1

Posts: 91

Joined: 5/30/2019

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

6/14/2020 11:44 AM

Not bad for the first practice. 7 out of 10 are the Austrian brand.

|

fullfloater

Vital MX member fullfloater 16088 fullfloater https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16088/avatar/c50_Bomber_1475866972.jpg?1475866174 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fullfloater,16088/all 07/22/09 1 42 2099 5

Posts: 2141

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: CA, USA

6/14/2020 11:46 AM

Ingjr1 wrote:

Not bad for the first practice. 7 out of 10 are the Austrian brand.

Wait till they get Tomac on a GASGAS

|

G-man

Vital MX member G-man 3368 G-man https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3368/avatar/c50_96755400_1279300911.jpg?1294181528 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/G-man,3368/all 04/01/08 24 8 386 4185 5 1

Posts: 4571

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Mesa, AZ USA

6/14/2020 11:48 AM

Are you watching it live how come on my NBC Gold pass I get this?

Photo

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 364 20879 94

Posts: 21251

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/14/2020 11:52 AM

G-man wrote:

Are you watching it live how come on my NBC Gold pass I get this?

Photo

Qualifying broadcast is at 4:30pm Eastern.

They only show the 2nd sessions.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 37 2427 12 1

Posts: 2464

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

6/14/2020 11:53 AM

Red flag?

|

https://instagram.com/rczone

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 364 20879 94

Posts: 21251

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/14/2020 11:53 AM

View this post on Instagram

@ElHombre21 clocked a 44.707 to take the top spot in 450SX free practice 🏁 #SXRound15 #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

G-man

Vital MX member G-man 3368 G-man https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3368/avatar/c50_96755400_1279300911.jpg?1294181528 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/G-man,3368/all 04/01/08 24 8 386 4185 5 1

Posts: 4571

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Mesa, AZ USA

6/14/2020 11:54 AM

G-man wrote:

Are you watching it live how come on my NBC Gold pass I get this?

Photo

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Qualifying broadcast is at 4:30pm Eastern.

They only show the 2nd sessions.

Thanks Mav!

|

Herb Eaversmells

Vital MX member Herb Eaversmells 53893 Herb Eaversmells https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53893/avatar/c50_IMG_9618_1589787703.jpg?1589787530 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/all 08/19/16 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/setup 125 615 2

Posts: 740

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

6/14/2020 11:57 AM

Who was the Red Flag for?????

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 364 20879 94

Posts: 21251

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/14/2020 12:02 PM

G-man wrote:

Are you watching it live how come on my NBC Gold pass I get this?

Photo

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Qualifying broadcast is at 4:30pm Eastern.

They only show the 2nd sessions.

G-man wrote:

Thanks Mav!

Also, look at the bottom it says 2:30pm MT. grin

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

wildbill

Vital MX member wildbill 251 wildbill https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/251/avatar/c50_gp3_1.1.jpg?1330817289 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wildbill,251/all 08/15/06 12 4 153 3620 80

Posts: 3773

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

6/14/2020 12:05 PM

I hate seeing red out for this long. Must really hurt!

|

gym_jackets

Vital MX member gym_jackets 60052 gym_jackets https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60052/avatar/c50_red_number_1_sub10_1507931599.jpg?1507931064 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gym-jackets,60052/all 10/13/17 1 219

Posts: 220

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

6/14/2020 12:05 PM

Session has been red flagged for a VERY long time. Pretty concerning

|

avidchimp

Vital MX member avidchimp 11013 avidchimp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11013/avatar/c50_118709250_1230137971.jpg?1294185205 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/avidchimp,11013/all 07/09/08 12 10 3308 11 1

Posts: 3320

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Studio City, CA USA

6/14/2020 12:06 PM

Is it in the 450 B practice?

|

Herb Eaversmells

Vital MX member Herb Eaversmells 53893 Herb Eaversmells https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53893/avatar/c50_IMG_9618_1589787703.jpg?1589787530 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/all 08/19/16 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/setup 125 615 2

Posts: 740

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

6/14/2020 12:07 PM

Yes, B practice. 3 laps down.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 364 20879 94

Posts: 21251

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/14/2020 12:07 PM

avidchimp wrote:

Is it in the 450 B practice?

Yeah. 450 B Free Practice is red flagged.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

gym_jackets

Vital MX member gym_jackets 60052 gym_jackets https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60052/avatar/c50_red_number_1_sub10_1507931599.jpg?1507931064 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gym-jackets,60052/all 10/13/17 1 219

Posts: 220

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

6/14/2020 12:07 PM

avidchimp wrote:

Is it in the 450 B practice?

Yeah

|

avidchimp

Vital MX member avidchimp 11013 avidchimp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11013/avatar/c50_118709250_1230137971.jpg?1294185205 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/avidchimp,11013/all 07/09/08 12 10 3308 11 1

Posts: 3320

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Studio City, CA USA

6/14/2020 12:08 PM

Oh boy. I'll reach out and see if I can find out who, but I'm sure we will know before they get back to me.

|

Herb Eaversmells

Vital MX member Herb Eaversmells 53893 Herb Eaversmells https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53893/avatar/c50_IMG_9618_1589787703.jpg?1589787530 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/all 08/19/16 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/setup 125 615 2

Posts: 740

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

6/14/2020 12:09 PM

going green

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 5 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest