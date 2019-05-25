Forum Main Moto-Related Fox Raceway MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Fox Raceway MX - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

5/25/2019 12:30 PM

Posts: 7532

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/25/2019 12:30 PM



Broadcast starts in 30 minutes. Can Roczen go two in a row?









WCRider

5/25/2019 12:31 PM

Posts: 1470

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

5/25/2019 12:31 PM

Holeshot.





drenmaster

5/25/2019 12:38 PM

Posts: 740

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

5/25/2019 12:38 PM

still pretty sad that Glen Helen is not being raced this year... But I think this track will showcase some raw speed from these guys today. RACE TIME!



Jeff_Crutcher

5/25/2019 12:45 PM

Posts: 625

Joined: 7/8/2016

Location: Belton, MO USA

5/25/2019 12:45 PM

I’m here for the all star results sheet.



smashingpumpkins167

5/25/2019 12:47 PM

Posts: 2296

Joined: 8/3/2016

Location: USA

5/25/2019 12:47 PM

Roczen was killing it in practice . Plus he signed my bicep. So he's going to win.






Reese95w

5/25/2019 12:49 PM

Posts: 9558

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/25/2019 12:49 PM

Before you guys ask, here's a free stream for ya's.

https://www.worldatlas.com/r/w728-h425-c728x425/upload/e5/bf/05/shutterstock-75885847.jpg





fullfloater

5/25/2019 12:58 PM

Posts: 1844

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: N/A, USA

5/25/2019 12:58 PM

rick rolled by Reese!



Moto Jeff

5/25/2019 1:01 PM

Posts: 9

Joined: 5/22/2019

Location: Sandy, OR USA

5/25/2019 1:01 PM

Big Air is going to have his hands full with Stank this moto.



KMC440

5/25/2019 1:02 PM

Posts: 6155

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

5/25/2019 1:02 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/25/2019 1:04 PM

Just counted everyone there on my fingers and toes ...

Hey Fox orange SUCKS !!!



Reese95w

5/25/2019 1:04 PM

Posts: 9558

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/25/2019 1:04 PM

OK TV guys, you don't need to show us K-Roc's arm breaking crashes any more.





drenmaster

5/25/2019 1:06 PM

Posts: 740

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

5/25/2019 1:06 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/25/2019 1:06 PM

Reese95w wrote:

OK TV guys, you don't need to show us K-Roc's arm breaking crashes any more.

Or talk about AC92 SX season..

well spoke too soon.. once racing starts.. No more SX talk..



-MAVERICK-

5/25/2019 1:07 PM

Posts: 15040

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/25/2019 1:07 PM

KMC440 wrote:

Just counted everyone there on my fingers and toes ...

Hey Fox orange SUCKS !!!

Well, that's just like, your opinion, man.






Reese95w

5/25/2019 1:08 PM

Posts: 9558

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/25/2019 1:08 PM

Did the track announcer say there was a rider from Zambia?





avidchimp

5/25/2019 1:08 PM

Posts: 2528

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Studio City, CA USA

5/25/2019 1:08 PM

Someone is losing their ass on gate sales.



-MAVERICK-

5/25/2019 1:11 PM

Posts: 15040

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/25/2019 1:11 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Did the track announcer say there was a rider from Zambia?

Yep.

https://m.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/International-flavor-at-US-nationals,1360251





Reese95w

5/25/2019 1:11 PM

Posts: 9558

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/25/2019 1:11 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Did the track announcer say there was a rider from Zambia?

Yea he did,






KMC440

5/25/2019 1:11 PM

Posts: 6155

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

5/25/2019 1:11 PM

KMC440 wrote:

Just counted everyone there on my fingers and toes ...

Hey Fox orange SUCKS !!!

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Well, that's just like, your opinion, man.


It sucks ...

Two holidays you run red white and blue here in the "lower 48" 4th of July and Memorial Day.



fullfloater

5/25/2019 1:12 PM

Posts: 1844

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: N/A, USA

5/25/2019 1:12 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/25/2019 1:15 PM

Too early for jokes about everyone going to Glen Helen for the free ride day?



TDeath21

5/25/2019 1:14 PM

Posts: 5159

Joined: 2/22/2011

Location: MO, USA

5/25/2019 1:14 PM

AC wayyyy off the track off the start. Was that the plan all along? Gained a few positions there. Has to be penalized.



-MAVERICK-

5/25/2019 1:14 PM

Posts: 15040

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/25/2019 1:14 PM

KMC440 wrote:

Just counted everyone there on my fingers and toes ...

Hey Fox orange SUCKS !!!

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Well, that's just like, your opinion, man.


KMC440 wrote:

It sucks ...

Two holidays you run red white and blue here in the "lower 48" 4th of July and Memorial Day.

From that point of view, yeah, I get what you mean.

Orange still rocks.





str8line

5/25/2019 1:14 PM

Posts: 136

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

5/25/2019 1:14 PM

How does JCooper look like he's out there riding casually while smoking the field?



cbuehler767

5/25/2019 1:14 PM

Posts: 620

Joined: 1/27/2016

Location: New London, CT USA

5/25/2019 1:14 PM

Cooper bye bye. Lets see what Hunter can do with a good start



Brittneyb30

5/25/2019 1:15 PM

Posts: 450

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

5/25/2019 1:15 PM

Ac always makes me nervous with his gate picks.



KMC440

5/25/2019 1:16 PM

Posts: 6155

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

5/25/2019 1:16 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Well, that's just like, your opinion, man.


KMC440 wrote:

It sucks ...

Two holidays you run red white and blue here in the "lower 48" 4th of July and Memorial Day.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

From that point of view, yeah, I get what you mean.

Orange still rocks.

If they went with the original yellow-reddish orange retro gear I'd be ok with it.



cbuehler767

5/25/2019 1:16 PM

Posts: 620

Joined: 1/27/2016

Location: New London, CT USA

5/25/2019 1:16 PM

str8line wrote:

How does JCooper look like he's out there riding casually while smoking the field?

Thsts what I said in the qualifying thread. He doesn't look like he's hanging it out and he's fastest dude on the track. Including 450s!



Reese95w

5/25/2019 1:16 PM

Posts: 9558

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/25/2019 1:16 PM

Man, everybody is fast on this track!





Brad460

5/25/2019 1:16 PM

Posts: 2434

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: Richfield, WI USA

5/25/2019 1:16 PM

Finally Covington! Let’s see what he can do..



-MAVERICK-

5/25/2019 1:18 PM

Posts: 15040

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/25/2019 1:18 PM

KMC440 wrote:

It sucks ...

Two holidays you run red white and blue here in the "lower 48" 4th of July and Memorial Day.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

From that point of view, yeah, I get what you mean.

Orange still rocks.

KMC440 wrote:

If they went with the original yellow-reddish orange retro gear I'd be ok with it.







cbuehler767

5/25/2019 1:18 PM

Posts: 620

Joined: 1/27/2016

Location: New London, CT USA

5/25/2019 1:18 PM

How old is Nichols? I barely remember him last yr. He's so impressive this yr!



cbuehler767

5/25/2019 1:18 PM

Posts: 620

Joined: 1/27/2016

Location: New London, CT USA

5/25/2019 1:18 PM

Get em Hunter!


Forum Main Moto-Related Fox Raceway MX - Main Races Bench Racing

