Fox Raceway MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Broadcast starts in 30 minutes. Can Roczen go two in a row?
Holeshot.
still pretty sad that Glen Helen is not being raced this year... But I think this track will showcase some raw speed from these guys today. RACE TIME!
I’m here for the all star results sheet.
Roczen was killing it in practice . Plus he signed my bicep. So he's going to win.
Instagram: vanillaice782
Amateur helmet painter
Before you guys ask, here's a free stream for ya's.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
rick rolled by Reese!
Big Air is going to have his hands full with Stank this moto.
Just counted everyone there on my fingers and toes ...
Hey Fox orange SUCKS !!!
OK TV guys, you don't need to show us K-Roc's arm breaking crashes any more.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Did the track announcer say there was a rider from Zambia?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Someone is losing their ass on gate sales.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Two holidays you run red white and blue here in the "lower 48" 4th of July and Memorial Day.
Too early for jokes about everyone going to Glen Helen for the free ride day?
AC wayyyy off the track off the start. Was that the plan all along? Gained a few positions there. Has to be penalized.
From that point of view, yeah, I get what you mean.
Orange still rocks.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
How does JCooper look like he's out there riding casually while smoking the field?
Cooper bye bye. Lets see what Hunter can do with a good start
Ac always makes me nervous with his gate picks.
If they went with the original yellow-reddish orange retro gear I'd be ok with it.
Man, everybody is fast on this track!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Finally Covington! Let’s see what he can do..
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
How old is Nichols? I barely remember him last yr. He's so impressive this yr!
Get em Hunter!