Denver Supercross - Daytime Program Bench Racing

4/30/2022 11:30 AM
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

4/30/2022 11:31 AM
Holeshot!
2 for 2 today

4/30/2022 11:33 AM

Podium?

4/30/2022 11:33 AM

Ehh

4/30/2022 11:35 AM

What's up boys!

Track looks pretty boring and lap times mid 40's ouch....gonna be a LOT of laps and lapper trouble.

4/30/2022 11:36 AM

Tomac, your 2022 MESX Champion 🏆

4/30/2022 11:37 AM

MXant15 wrote:

Ehh

...more

LOSER....devil

4/30/2022 11:37 AM

I decided to let somebody else get the race thread Holeshot this week. laughing

4/30/2022 11:40 AM

ProKawi24 wrote:

What's up boys!

Track looks pretty boring and lap times mid 40's ouch....gonna be a LOT of laps and lapper trouble.

...more

I actually think this may make for some tight crazy racing. No separation...lots of rubbing.

4/30/2022 11:43 AM

Reese95w wrote:

I decided to let somebody else get the race thread Holeshot this week. laughing

...more

Did yer nose just grow a couple inches...lol.

4/30/2022 11:44 AM

This season went so fast.

4/30/2022 11:45 AM

Reese95w wrote:

I decided to let somebody else get the race thread Holeshot this week. laughing

...more

Don't make excuses because you sucked this week 😛😂

4/30/2022 12:02 PM

Gotta say this...if Eli had been this relaxed and personable his whole career...I would have been a mega fan.

4/30/2022 12:02 PM

Photo
4/30/2022 12:04 PM

Word of the day: chip shot.

4/30/2022 12:04 PM

ProKawi24 wrote:

What's up boys!

Track looks pretty boring and lap times mid 40's ouch....gonna be a LOT of laps and lapper trouble.

...more

This is the worst track layout that I can remember.

4/30/2022 12:05 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Word of the day: chip shot.

...more

Lol

4/30/2022 12:06 PM

Love to see Tomac wrap the title up in his home state!

4/30/2022 12:06 PM

ProKawi24 wrote:

What's up boys!

Track looks pretty boring and lap times mid 40's ouch....gonna be a LOT of laps and lapper trouble.

...more
tuttle425 wrote:

This is the worst track layout that I can remember.

...more

Probably...but let's see how it races.

4/30/2022 12:07 PM

Here we go...

4/30/2022 12:07 PM

Lesssssgo!!!

4/30/2022 12:10 PM

A lot of empty seats.

4/30/2022 12:12 PM

30 - 40% power drop-off because of the elevation RC? I don't think that much.

4/30/2022 12:13 PM

15-20% is closer to the actual numbers

4/30/2022 12:13 PM

Craig may have this onesilly

4/30/2022 12:15 PM

250 Heat 1:
Photo

4/30/2022 12:17 PM

That is a crazy situation. I've done it. Skin grafts and a lot of debridement. Over a year to heal up.

4/30/2022 12:17 PM

Whoo was it that was wrapped up in Jerry Robins bike?

4/30/2022 12:18 PM

Ouch that had to hurt. Boots might be a little melted after that one.

4/30/2022 12:19 PM

Flock

