Denver Supercross - Daytime Program Bench Racing

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Holeshot!
2 for 2 today
Podium?
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Ehh
What's up boys!
Track looks pretty boring and lap times mid 40's ouch....gonna be a LOT of laps and lapper trouble.
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
Tomac, your 2022 MESX Champion 🏆
I decided to let somebody else get the race thread Holeshot this week.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
I actually think this may make for some tight crazy racing. No separation...lots of rubbing.
Did yer nose just grow a couple inches...lol.
This season went so fast.
Gotta say this...if Eli had been this relaxed and personable his whole career...I would have been a mega fan.
Word of the day: chip shot.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
This is the worst track layout that I can remember.
Lol
Love to see Tomac wrap the title up in his home state!
Best Regards,
~ J. Sloan
Probably...but let's see how it races.
Here we go...
Lesssssgo!!!
A lot of empty seats.
30 - 40% power drop-off because of the elevation RC? I don't think that much.
15-20% is closer to the actual numbers
Craig may have this one
250 Heat 1:
That is a crazy situation. I've done it. Skin grafts and a lot of debridement. Over a year to heal up.
Whoo was it that was wrapped up in Jerry Robins bike?
Ouch that had to hurt. Boots might be a little melted after that one.
Flock
