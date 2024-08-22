Where They're From | Champions by State (Five Titles)

In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least?

Two states and South Africa make up the list of places with five major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within their borders.

New Mexico

Ivan Tedesco 2004 - 125SX West

Ivan Tedesco 2005 - 125SX West

Ivan Tedesco 2005 - 125MX

Jason Anderson 2014 - 250SX West

Jason Anderson 2018 - 450SX

Ivan Tedesco

Titles: 2004 - 125SX West, 2005 - 125SX West, & 2005 - 125MX

Place of Birth: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Years Pro: 2000 - 2014

Ivan Tedesco started riding dirt bikes because his older brother loved the sport, and he wanted to be like his big brother. Ivan has said he got by on talent and didn't train much as an amateur, but at his first pro national learned he would have to change that if he was to find any success. He signed with Plano Honda in 2000 and later rode for Yamaha of Troy, Pro Circuit Kawasaki, Makita Suzuki, Red Bull Honda, and other teams. He retired in 2014 when he decided he could not be competive anymore. He currently is a test rider at Triumph Racing.

GuyB

Jason Anderson

Titles: 2014 - 250SX West, & 2018 - 450SX

Place of Birth: Edgewood, New Mexico

Years Pro: 2011 - Current (2024)

Jason Anderson started his pro career coming off an amateur career that included five Loretta Lynn titles and being named the Nicky Hayden Award winner in 2010. Jason had some decent results in his first two years, but struggled with fitness. His first win came in 2013 at Salt Lake City and then won his first title in 2014. Jason is known for incredible style on the bike, his role with Team Fried, and doing things his own way.

Octopi Media

Oklahoma

Guy Cooper 1990 - 125MX

Trey Canard 2008 - 250SX East, & 2010 - 250MX

Justin Bogle 2014 - 250SX East

Colt Nichols 2021 - 250SX East

Guy Cooper

Titles: 1990 - 125MX

Place of Birth: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Years Pro: 1984 - 2002

Guy 'Airtime' Cooper was a crowd favorite for his ability to jump higher and farther than anyone else. He would jump sections that weren't meant to be jumped and always had a smile on his face no matter where he finished. Guy Cooper was also known for being a bit out of control at times, which cost him a few races. Guy still throws down fast laps at many vintage races and can whip a bike better than most.

GuyB

Trey Canard

Titles: 2008 - 250SX East, & 2010 250MX

Place of Birth: Elk City, Oklahoma

Years Pro: 2007 - 2017

Trey Canard is one of the nicest humans you could ever meet, but when the helmet went on he was another person. Trey finished his amateur career by winning four consecutive titles at Loretta Lynn's and then winning his first ever Supercross race in 2008. He went on to win the 250SX East title in his rookie year. Injuries played a major role in Trey's career including a broken back in 2012 that could have been career ending. Trey is currently a test rider for Honda HRC.

GuyB

Justin Bogle

Titles: 2014 - 250SX East

Place of Birth: Cushing, Oklahoma

Years Pro: 2011 - 2022

Geico Honda signed Justin Bogle for their amateur program and he won multiple titles at Ponca and Loretta Lynn's in his final year as an amateur. As a pro he had a successful 250 career but struggled to find the same results on the 450. During his 450 career he got one win at Budds Creek in 2017 and only finished inside the top five on four other occasions. Injuries may have kept him from reaching his full potential.

Octopi Media

Colt Nichols

Titles: 2021 - 250SX East

Place of Birth: Muskogee, Oklahoma

Years Pro: 2015 - Current (2024)

Colt Nichols started his pro career racing in the Amsoil Arenacross series and finished 10th in points before the Motosport.com/GPI Honda Racing team signed him to ride Supecross in 2015. That team was managed by fellow Oklahoman and champion, Guy Cooper. In 2016 Colt rode for the Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha team where he landed his first podium and had five top-fives leading to a ride with Star Yamaha in 2017. He won his 250SX East title in '21, didn't race in '22 after breaking both his arms at Anaheim in a heat race, and has been trying to find his way in the 450 class ever since.

Octopi Media

South Africa

Gregg Albertyn 1999 - 250MX

Grant Langston 2003 - 125MX

Grant Langston 2005 - 125SX East

Grant Langston 2006 - 125SX West

Grant Langston 2007 - 450MX

Gregg Albertyn

Titles: 1999 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Johannesburg, South Africa

Years Pro: 1988 - 2000

In 1992, Gregg Albertyn became the first South African born rider to win a world championship. He won two more in '93 and '94 before making his way to America to try his hand at Supercross. It took Albertyn a few years to adapt to Supercross and get acclimated to American motocross. He won his first Pro Motocross overall in 1996 at Unadilla and got his firs SX win in Los Angeles the following year. In 1999 he won the 250MX title by beating Kevin Windaham, Mike LaRocco, Jeff Emig and others to give Suzuki their first premier-class title in close to 20 years. The following year a broken femur in SX and could not defend his MX title against a young Ricky Carmichael.

RacerX Archives

Grant Lanston

Titles: 2003 - 125MX, 2005 - 125SX East, 2006 - 125SX West, & 2007 - 450MX

Place of Birth: Durban, South Africa

Years Pro: 1998 - 2008

Grant Langston followed in Gregg Albertyn's footsteps by racing the world championships and winning South Africa's fourth world title in 2000. He immediately moved to the U.S. to fulfill the dream of being a champion in America. He adapted to Supercross a little better than Albertyn did and won four AMA titles. A cancerous tumor in his eye cut his career short in 2008.