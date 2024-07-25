In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least? You may be surprised which states have zero.

There are 22 states with zero AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross titles to claim, including Mississippi, South Carolina, and Kentucky. Five states and one country narrowly slipped out of the category above of zero championships by having a rider who was born in said state win a championship.

Arizona

Bobby Moore 1985 - 125W SX

Bobby Moore

Titles: 1985 125W SX

Place of Birth: Scottsdale, AZ

Years Pro: 1986-1999

While it has become the norm for European riders to dream about coming to the U.S.A. to compete, Bobby Moore had the dream to go win a world championship. After his 1985 title he did just that. Bobby left his home country and eventually won three German national championships and the 1994 FIM 125cc World Motocross Championship.

Idaho

Jake Weimer 2010 - 250W SX

Jake Weimer

Titles: 2010 - 250W SX

Place of Birth: Rupert, Idaho

Years Pro: 2006-2018

Jake has said his dream was to win a 250 west coast title, and anything else was unexpected. He won his west coast title, but also was part of the winning MXdN team in 2009, was King of Bercy in 2012, and won at the U.S. Open in 2007. Although he is the only rider from Idaho with an AMA SX or MX title, Chance Hymas could change that in the near future.

Massachusetts

John Dowd 1998 - 125W SX

John Dowd

Titles: 1998 125W SX

Place of Birth: Chicopee, Massachusetts

Years Pro: 1987-2013

John Dowd (aka The Junkyard Dog) won 16 AMA races between Supercross and motocross and he didn't even start his professional career until the age of 21. What's more surprising is his first motocross race was at the age of 20. Dowdy also holds records such as being the oldest rider to win a national (Southwick 1998, age 33), the oldest rider to win a national moto (Mt. Morris 2000, age 35), oldest rider to win a Supercross championship (1998, age 33), and the oldest rider to podium an AMA national (Southwick 2009, age 44).

Nebraska

Denny Stephenson 1990 - 125E SX

Denny Stephenson

Titles: 1990 125E SX

Place of Birth: Omaha, Nebraska

Years Pro: 1988-1999

Denny Stephenson was and still is one of the great personalities in the sport. He raced in an era where racing was often secondary to having a good time with your buddies and training wasn't always the priority. It is a guarantee Denny enjoyed the racing lifestyle. Denny worked as a goggle guy for Smith Optics, as a sports agent, and was an analyst for Arenacross after his professional racing career came to an end.

New Jersey

Jason Lawrence 2008 - 250W SX

Jason Lawrence

Titles: 2008 250W SX

Place of Birth: Somers Point, New Jersey

Years Pro: 2005-2010

Jason Lawrence (aka JLaw) is better known for getting into trouble rather than his championship. Lawrence won four Loretta Lynn amateur titles leading into his pro career where he bested Ryan Dungey to win the 2008 250W SX title. Unfortunately, his career was overshadowed by suspensions for fighting, flipping rental cars, and jail time.

New Zealand

Ben Townley 2007 - 125E SX

Ben Townley

Titles: 2007 125E SX

Place of Birth: Taupō, New Zealand

Years Pro: 2002-2015

Townley won the 2004 MX2 World Championship title on the prototype KTM 250 SXF before coming to the US to compete in 2006. At the 2005 MXdN Ben Townley shined by beating Kevin Windham and David Vuillemin in the Open class and in the third moto was only beaten by Ricky Carmichael. In 2007 he never finished off the podium in the 250MX Pro Motocross championship and narrowly lost the title to Ryan Villopoto.