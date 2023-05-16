Supercross Statistics | The Chase Sexton Story

Some assembly required here, sure, but crosscheck the Sexton numbers below with the first titles that Dungey (2010) and Villopoto (2011) gained. It really shines a light on how strong '23' was – he was better than both of those all-time greats were en route to their maiden titles. Perhaps this is a foreshadowing of what is to come? The idea here is to dispel any theories that there is an asterisk. There is not one of those. Simple.