Supercross Statistics

Tomac, Webb and Sexton have the same average finish (third) thus far. What would it take for the contenders to lower their average to second? Tomac would have to win out, Webb would have to win the next two events and Sexton just cannot do it. It is simpler for '2' in this situation, of course, because he is the only athlete who has ended inside of the top five at all thirteen rounds. That is quite an achievement.