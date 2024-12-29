Michael's Picks

ML's Take: One of the best edits from Simon Cudby, I remember watching this over and over when it came out.

ML's Take: I wish they would put this section back in at Unadilla.

ML's Take: Carson Brown yeets himself.

ML's Take: More great content from Carson Brown.

ML's Take: Hope everyone had a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and is going to enjoy the New Year!

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: There's no Anaheim 1 on the first weekend in January, but there is the AX World Tour.

Lewis' Take: I roll my eyes whenever I see a brand launch a two-stroke clip. It's a low-hanging fruit.

Lewis' Take: Weirdly, I feel a sense of Jason Anderson hype as 2025 looms. I'm on a bandwagon!

Lewis' Take: 250SX East would make so much sense, but I think that the #1 could appear at A1...

Lewis' Take: I feel like there is very little excitement about Jorge Prado. Maybe it is a good thing?

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Seeing the first track build of the year starting does my heart good. A1 is almost here.

Jamie's Take: If this single track doesn’t make you want to ride I don’t know what will.

Jamie's Take: I really hate watching Cody Webb ride. Really, really, really hate it.

Jamie's Take: R.I.P. Feeney. Dave was one of the friendliest people I’ve met in the industry and he will be missed.

Jamie's Take: I’m looking forward to Daniel Blair’s next endeavor. Always pulling for my friend.