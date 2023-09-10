Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

10/9/2023 7:38am
Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Chase Sexton, welcome to Red Bull KTM.

 

ML's Take: Bummed it didn't go better but thank you for taking up the call Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire, and Christian Craig. 

 

ML's Take: The Netherlands' pre-race rider announcements were pretty damn good.

 

ML's Take: Some epic photos were floating around social media from when MXdN was in Ernée back in 2005. Here's one of The Goat and Lé Cobra.

 

ML's Take: Another Aussie is close to a perfect season, with two rounds to go and Jay Wilson has already wrapped up the All-Japan National A1 Class (450) Championship a bit early.

 

ML's Take: Germany's kits were dialed.

 

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Quite the crash for Dean Ferris, who rebounded in a decent manner on Sunday.

 

Lewis' Take: The emotion at the Motocross of Nations is like nothing else. Good stuff, I think.

 

Lewis' Take: RJ Hampshire was brilliant to interview on Sunday. Appreciative and insightful...

 

Lewis' Take: The podium photo via GoPro's a staple in Grands Prix. It works well in this case!

 

Lewis' Take: Click on this post and check the comment from Marc de Reuver. Very, very cool.

 

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I was really looking forward to a great finish by Team Canada. Unfortunately, luck was not on their side.

 

Jamie's Take: Fast Freddie has signed with Madd Parts Kawasaki. Hopefully, Jericho will have a playlist of Swedish metal playing at all times.

 

Jamie's Take: It’s so easy to be a fan of Aaron Plessinger. The dude is just pure positivity.

 

Jamie's Take: Always feels good to get back on the box. Way to go, DeanO!

 

Jamie's Take: I feel awful for our friend Grant Harlan. Proud of your year, man. Heal up and get back after it.

 
2 comments

plowboy
1 hour ago

This is as good a place as any to express my sincere thanks to Aaron, Christian, and RJ.  I will carry a soft spot for all 3.  You gotta respect those that stand up no matter the odds.

Btw...that jersey of Plessys is the best looking I've seen in a while.

Again...thanks fellas.Cool

Matt NZ
1 hour ago

Totally agree re their effort. I cannot for the life of me understand why the 3 guys willing to go are getting hate. Craig especially put his hand up when no one else gave a stuff. 

What the hell is wrong with people complaining? 