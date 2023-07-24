Social Scoop 2

Michael's Picks
 

ML's Take: Drool...

 

ML's Take: MXGP's take on the 90's YZ.

 

ML's Take: And toss in Canada's rendition.

 

ML's Take: Myspace...simpler times.

 

ML's Take: Just some 125s playing in the sand.

 

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Can we get some more respect behind this man's name, please? Thank you.

 

Lewis' Take: This is an interesting story. No deal for next year and in the form of his life...

 

Lewis' Take: I don't understand the Austin Forkner hate that's around. This post's modest.

 

Lewis' Take: Check Jorge Prado's time from the last lap of race one at Lommel. Go, look.

 

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: These kids today just don’t know. Bud Man on 80s in the 80s, they couldn’t hang.

 

Jamie's Take: Choice A, Phil! ‘A’ all day. He never disappoints.

 

Jamie's Take: The sand of Lommel looks like so much fun. (That was sarcasm if you missed it)

 

Jamie's Take: This is greatness. “My smokin hot wife back home”. “Wooooohooooo”

 

Jamie's Take: Austin Forkner got very luck Saturday. Those battle wounds look painful.

 

Jamie's Take: So bummed for my guy, Ryder Floyd. Glad to have him back racing.

 
ProbablyDave
2 hours ago

Lewis, the Forkner "hate" comes from his shit talking on social media, as well as him being a pretty outspoken MAGA fanatic. I think everyone agrees he's a great rider, he's championship pedigree, he's seriously tough, and he's had awful luck. I don't think it makes you a hater to call someone out for shit talking or being cocky. If there are people on Twitter wishing him harm or celebrating when he gets injured then that's a sign to get off Twitter. It's 2023 and social media is full of morons. When you're at the races do the fans actually express any "hate" towards any of the riders? I know Musquin and Ferrandis got some, but it seems rare.