Ever wanted to run your own race team? Pick the riders, see if you can assemble the best crew, and obtain the best results. Ever wanted to do it without going thousands…or hundreds of thousands in debt? (Take it from me, it sucks) Well, then we have the game for you! New for 2024, welcome to Vital MX Fantasy, where you get to be the team manager and hire the best squad every weekend. Within reason and budget of course. I mean, we all want unlimited money but some of us aren’t HRC Honda. Kidding, kidding…

So how does it work? Well simple, if you look at the top of the navigation bar here on Vital MX, you’ll notice the words “Fantasy” now exist. Click there and go sign up. The game is free to play in its bare-bones form, including weekly and series prizes! There’s also an option to upgrade to a paid account. What will the upgrade get you? A few things. One, it supports all the awesome staff members here at Vital MX pumping out the content (we try, we try), but it gets you a few things that can help you in your mission to have the best team every week. One, it gives you access to deeper results on each rider and what their pick trend is amongst all players before the race has even begun. We’ll also be adding more data as we go. This is year one and we’ve got plenty of ideas in the pipeline to roll out.

Once you’re signed up and a round opens up for picks, you’ll find all the riders available that weekend, with fluctuating prices depending on their recent results and where they’re expected to finish that weekend. The name of the game at this point is simple, pick the best riders within budget, and what points they score on the track are added to your team’s total. You want the best total score at the end of the races and that’ll give you your ranking for the round. The rules on who you can pick are simple, you must pick at least one rider in each class and stay within budget. Other than that, have at it! See some good deals in the 450 class? Pick six riders there and take just one 250 guy. 450s a tough sell? Put together a mostly 250 team for the weekend. Want to spread your team out? Go cheap and hire a ton of riders. Want consistency and the best? Spend a few more bucks and take a couple of the sport’s top riders, but you’ll only get a few. There are no multipliers or anything unique with the points system, the riders earn you exactly what they do on the track in real life. For the full rules breakdown and info, head here: Vital MX Fantasy

If you finish near the top of the standings, we’ve got some great prizes on hand that will be given out weekly and some even better ones that’ll come to the top finishers at the end of each series. The best part is that’s free to win some cool stuff from the likes of 100%, Arai, DeCal Works, DT-1, Eagle Grit, EVS, Engine Ice, FMF, GUTS Racing, Luton MX, Mika Metals, and more.

For now, you can get signed up here and you’ll see an email notification when the first round opens for picks, the Tuesday (January 2nd) prior to Anaheim 1