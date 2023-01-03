Inside Line Podcast | Ricky Carmichael

Ricky Carmichael dissects 2005, 2006 and 2007 in this Vital MX exclusive.

LewisPhillips
3/1/2023 8:26am
It is the return of the 'The Inside Line' podcast on the Vital MX platform. Ricky Carmichael joins Michael Lindsay and Lewis Phillips to discuss three crucial years in his astounding career, 2005 through 2007. Those of us at Vital MX felt as though those have never been given the credit that they deserve, being that the move over to Makita Suzuki was so significant as were his battles with Chad Reed and James Stewart. It felt as though there was a lot to unpack from that era and, wow, was that the case!

The full two-hour podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

