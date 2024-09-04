First Look

KTM has the holeshot again when it comes to announcing their new bikes, with their 2025 motocross range being revealed today, within the early part of April! Factory Edition 2024s have only been on the dealership floors for around eight weeks but progress never stops. Per usual, the latest range of KTM models have many of the performance updates found in those FEs, with the primary focus being new chassis, swingarm, linkage, and suspension updates. To learn more about the changes for 2025, scroll below and read.

KTM Press Release: In its latest update since the completely revamped 2023 KTM SX range, the 2025 KTM SX and 2025 KTM SX-F range have upped the ante when it comes to rider connection, composure, and control – along with the return of a fan favorite.

Engineered to provide riders with more control than ever before, the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F range brings a series of updates adopted directly from KTM Factory Racing efforts, making this the most READY TO RACE line-up yet.



The frame has received the most significant update share, with visible cutouts and tube-wall thickness changes around the front, engine mounts, and rear shock mounting areas. These changes have been specifically engineered to improve chassis flex characteristics and reduce weight by around 300 g while maintaining overall stability and improving cornering behavior. An updated swingarm with a machined chain glider and an updated rear brake pedal for improved durability round off updates to the frame.



New Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 Motocross tires are standard on the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F models, providing stability and control at the highest level to perform at their best. These feature a new carcass compound that improves damping and absorption, adding up to 30% longer performance. New Progressive Cornering Block Technology improves traction, grip, and mud dissipation.



At the rear, the WP XACT rear shock benefits from an updated linkage with renewed seals and smaller diameter linkage bolts. The setup is taken directly from the KTM Factory Racing Team and is optimized to benefit weight savings and stiffness parameters. To complement the updates at the rear, the WP XACT AER fork features reworked settings to account for more flex and less weight.



Ergonomically, the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F range features new tank shrouds with bi-composite plastics on the upper and lower flanks, providing a fresh, sharp, distinctive new look and improved cooling. This is supported by an updated fuel tank roll that protects the frame against wear from scrubbing and improves tank fitment. Lastly, an updated air inlet sleeve and snorkel design features on the 2025 models. This is now a 1-piece part, preventing deformation through a more robust and stiffer material design.



Above the surface, all-new graphics mirror the new design language of the tank shrouds and hint at the many small technical changes on the 2025 line-up. Full-orange bodywork, red and black in-mold graphics, and a more durable black seat bring a clean look while communicating pure, READY TO RACE intention.



2025 also sees the introduction of the Connectivity Unit Offroad, which is available as KTM PowerParts for the 2025 KTM SX-F line-up. The CUO offers various functionalities and adjustability options via the KTMconnect app. This exists as two parts: the CUO, mounted on the right upper fork between the lower and upper triple clamp, and the GPS sensor on the front fender. A CUO-compatible front fender is also available as a KTM PowerParts option.



At long last, the cherished KTM 150 SX rejoins the 2-stroke stable with much anticipation. The 2025 KTM 150 SX builds upon the foundation of the KTM 125 SX but with a significant overhaul of components. Specifically designed, modified, and rearranged for racers in pursuit of elevated performance, it offers enhanced torque and an enriched riding experience.





The 2025 KTM SX and SX-F models introduce subtle yet significant enhancements to the race paddock, offering the broadest selection of machines designed to meet the needs of every rider and racer.

2025 250 SX Tech Specs

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION - 5-speed

STARTER - Electric starter

STROKE - 72 mm

BORE - 66.4 mm

CLUTCH - Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics

DISPLACEMENT - 249 cm³

EMS - Vitesco Technologies EMS

DESIGN - 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine

CHASSIS

WEIGHT (WITHOUT FUEL) - 99.4 kg

TANK CAPACITY (APPROX.) - 7.2 l

FRONT BRAKE DISC DIAMETER - 260mm

REAR BRAKE DISC DIAMETER - 220mm

FRONT BRAKE - Disc brake

REAR BRAKE - Disc brake

CHAIN - 520, Non-sealed

FRAME DESIGN - Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

FRONT SUSPENSION - WP XACT-USD (AER), Ø 48 mm

GROUND CLEARANCE - 343 mm

REAR SUSPENSION - WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

SEAT HEIGHT - 958 mm

STEERING HEAD ANGLE - 63.9 °

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (FRONT) - 310 mm

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (REAR) - 300 mm

2025 250 SX-F Tech Specs

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION - 5-speed

STARTER - Electric starter

STROKE - 48.5 mm

BORE - 81mm

CLUTCH - Wet multi-disc DS clutch, Brembo hydraulics

DISPLACEMENT - 249.9 cm³

EMS - Keihin EMS

DESIGN - 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine

CHASSIS

WEIGHT (WITHOUT FUEL) - 101 kg

TANK CAPACITY (APPROX.) - 7.2 l

FRONT BRAKE DISC DIAMETER - 260mm

REAR BRAKE DISC DIAMETER - 220mm

FRONT BRAKE - Disc brake

REAR BRAKE - Disc brake

CHAIN - 520, Non-sealed

FRAME DESIGN - Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

FRONT SUSPENSION - WP XACT-USD (AER), Ø 48 mm

GROUND CLEARANCE - 343 mm

REAR SUSPENSION - WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

SEAT HEIGHT - 958 mm

STEERING HEAD ANGLE - 63.9 °

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (FRONT) - 310 mm

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (REAR) - 300 mm

2025 350 SX-F Tech Specs

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION - 5-speed

STARTER - Electric starter

STROKE - 57.5 mm

BORE - 88 mm

CLUTCH - Wet multi-disc DS clutch, Brembo hydraulics

DISPLACEMENT - 349.7 cm³

EMS - Keihin EMS

DESIGN - 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine

Chassis

WEIGHT (WITHOUT FUEL) - 101.9 kg

TANK CAPACITY (APPROX.) - 7.2 l

FRONT BRAKE DISC DIAMETER - 260 mm

REAR BRAKE DISC DIAMETER - 220 mm

FRONT BRAKE - Disc brake

REAR BRAKE - Disc brake

CHAIN - 520, Non-sealed

FRAME DESIGN - Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

FRONT SUSPENSION - WP XACT-USD (AER), Ø 48 mm

GROUND CLEARANCE - 343 mm

REAR SUSPENSION - WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

SEAT HEIGHT - 958 mm

STEERING HEAD ANGLE - 63.9 °

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (FRONT) - 310 mm

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (REAR) - 300 mm

2025 450 SX-F Tech Specs

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION - 5-speed

STARTER - Electric starter

STROKE - 63.4mm

BORE - 95mm

CLUTCH - Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics

DISPLACEMENT - 449.9 cm³

EMS - Keihin EMS

DESIGN - 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine

CHASSIS