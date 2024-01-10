First Look | 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR

The Kawasaki KX450SR has returned for 2025! After taking a year off in the model lineup, it's back and per usual it has the most added components of any OEM's "Factory Edition" style motorcycle. It has engine work, a full Pro Circuit exhaust, a modified ECU, new suspension settings and coatings, upgraded rims, and quite a few style upgrades. Dive into the full details below.

Following its successful debut in 2022, the new KX™450SR motorcycle is set for a highly anticipated return for 2025. The "SR" or Special Racer designation, once exclusive to Kawasaki factory racing machines, signifies the peak of Kawasaki race performance. The KX450SR is purpose-built with high-value components proven by the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team in Monster Energy Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championships.

Building on the popular KX450 platform, the KX450SR is crafted for riders aiming for the top step of the podium. The bike features elite racing components, special tuning, and design elements inspired by the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team, enhancing both its performance and factory racer aesthetics.

2025 KAWASAKI KX™450SR HIGHLIGHTS:

ENGINE

The 449cc lightweight engine package utilizes input derived directly from the engine design of the 2024 KX450 motorcycle and feedback from the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team. Just like the KX450, the KX450SR engine features an electric start activated by the push of a button and powered by a compact Lithium-ion battery. A lightweight finger-follower valve actuation design comes by way of Kawasaki’s top-level road racing technology and WorldSBK engineers, enabling larger-diameter valves and more aggressive cam profiles. The KX450SR features polished intake ports that provide smoother airflow, contributing to increased engine performance compared to the KX450. A close-ratio five-speed transmission is paired with a high-capacity coned disc-spring hydraulic clutch that helps facilitate control and provides a consistent feeling even under heavy use. Utilizing the same power mode system as the KX450, the KX450SR uses an Aggressive power map instead of a Mild map in addition to the Normal map, with the Aggressive settings developed with racer feedback to make it well-suited for competitive riding.

Just like bikes used by the Monster Energy® Kawasaki factory race team, a lightweight Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium race exhaust has been fitted to the KX450SR and contributes to increased engine performance and expels a high-performance exhaust note. Engine ECU fuel injection settings, polished intake ports and exhaust system are exclusive to the KX450SR and work together to offer stronger power and torque at mid- to high-rpm compared to the base model KX450, providing controllability and factory-spec high-performance riding for skilled motocross riders.

CHASSIS

The same lightweight aluminum perimeter frame found on the KX450 is utilized for the KX450SR, providing precise cornering through excellent front-end feel and agility when riding at high speeds. The frame’s lightweight construction is composed of forged, extruded, and cast parts, while the engine is used as a stressed member and adds to the frame's rigidity balance. Engineers carefully selected the dimensions of the swingarm pivot, output sprocket and rear axle locations to focus on the center of gravity and balanced handling.

SUSPENSION

The KX450SR features exclusive suspension settings for increased suspension performance and closer resemblance to the Monster Energy Kawasaki factory racers. Just like the factory race machines, the fork tubes have a dark navy blue titanium coating for reduced stiction and higher durability. Large-diameter inner fork tubes are the same size as used on the bikes by Kawasaki’s factory racing team and allow for the use of large 39mm compression damping pistons and a 25mm cartridge cylinder, providing smooth action and firm damping. The forks have a Kashima coating to create a low-friction inner surface that helps prevent wear so the sliding surfaces remain smooth for a long time. The Showa rear shock offers dual compression adjustability so that high-speed and low-speed damping can be tuned separately. Utilizing feedback from Kawasaki’s factory race teams, the 22mm front axle enhances front-end traction. The New Uni-Trak® rear suspension linkage ratios have been selected to suit the chassis.

Holding up the Showa front forks is a set of XTrig ROCS (revolutionary opposing clamp system) tech triple clamps that help to improve fork flex action for more optimal fork function. The upper triple clamp is outfitted with XTrig’s PHDS (progressive handlebar dampening system) handlebar mounts that are lightweight and improve the responsiveness of the fork and is supported by elastomers which are designed to absorb vibration from the engine and chassis. This system also helps to dampen the forces acting on the handlebars in both horizontal and vertical directions, translating into increased steering precision for the rider. With this system, the handlebar can be adjusted in 12 different positions to suit rider preference.

BRAKES & WHEELS

Adorning the KX450SR is a pair of D.I.D DirtStar ST-X wheels, improving the strength and durability under the most challenging conditions on the racetrack. The black coating on the rims emulates the looks of a factory race machine. Further adding to the attention-grabbing appearance of the KX450SR is the championship-proven combination of a D.I.D 520ERT3 gold chain fitted to a black Renthal Ultralight™ aluminum rear sprocket.

Handling the stopping duties is an oversized 270mm, petal-shaped front brake rotor from the renowned manufacturer, Braking®. The rear is equipped with a 240mm petal-shaped Braking rotor coinciding with the large front disc.

ERGONOMICS

Kawasaki continues its unmatched commitment towards providing riders with class-leading ERGO-FIT® adjustable components to fit a variety of riders and riding styles. The footpegs feature dual-position mounting points, with a lower position that reduces the standard setting by an additional 5mm, reducing the knee angle when taller riders are seated.

STYLING

In addition to the already sharp, aggressive styling found on the KX450, the KX450SR motorcycle showcases special colors and graphics inspired by the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team machines. Also adding to its true race machine looks is a Hinson Billetproof® clutch cover featuring the Kawasaki Racing Team logo that improves heat dissipation as well as a Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust that features a special green decal. A Metallic Magnesium Gold color can be found on the engine cylinder head and a lime green Renthal handlebar pad completes the KX450SR racing aesthetics.

KAWASAKI KX450SR

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $13,599

Availability: October 2024



